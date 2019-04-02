Average New-Car Prices Up More Than 2 Percent Year-Over-Year for March 2019 on Full-Size Pickup Strength; Monthly Payments Up $30, According to Kelley Blue Book

IRVINE, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The valuation analysts at Kelley Blue Book today reported the estimated average transaction price for a light vehicle in the United States was $36,733 in March 2019. New-vehicle prices increased $824 (up 2.3 percent) from March 2018, while decreasing $174 (down 0.5 percent) from last month.

"Prices climbed more than 2 percent year-over-year in March, led by full-size trucks, where half of the models are new," said Tim Fleming, analyst for Kelley Blue Book. "While a 2 percent increase doesn't sound like much, factoring in higher interest rates this year and tighter incentives means average monthly payments are up about $30 from a year ago – an increase closer to 6 percent. This sharp increase is likely contributing to the slower sales pace in the first quarter. We will have to see if automakers respond with greater incentives later in the year, if sluggish sales continue."

*Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives

Fiat Chrysler had a great month of transaction price growth, posting a 5 percent increase primarily due to RAM. RAM prices were up nearly 7 percent, thanks to its new half-ton pickup truck, which also posted impressive sales gains recently. Meanwhile, Jeep climbed 2 percent on the strength of the Wrangler (JL), which was up 9 percent.

Also notable for March 2019, Subaru had another strong month as its average transaction price rose 4 percent, with the new three-row Ascent SUV helping the brand most, transacting close to $40,000. In addition, the redesigned Forester posted a 3 percent year-over-year improvement.

2019* Compact Car $20,451 $20,428 $20,345 0.1% 0.5% Compact SUV/Crossover $29,168 $29,211 $28,695 -0.1% 1.6% Electric Vehicle $56,984 $60,002 $74,348 -5.0% -23.4% Entry-level Luxury Car $42,821 $42,839 $42,206 0.0% 1.5% Full-size Car $34,946 $35,091 $34,589 -0.4% 1.0% Full-size Pickup Truck $50,003 $50,192 $47,515 -0.4% 5.2% Full-Size SUV/Crossover $62,495 $63,052 $62,035 -0.9% 0.7% High Performance Car $107,553 $110,680 $96,650 -2.8% 11.3% High-end Luxury Car $97,352 $98,224 $99,918 -0.9% -2.6% Hybrid/Alternative Energy Car $27,422 $27,234 $27,216 0.7% 0.8% Luxury Car $58,112 $59,203 $59,255 -1.8% -1.9% Luxury Compact SUV/Crossover $45,155 $45,212 $44,550 -0.1% 1.4% Luxury Full-size SUV/Crossover $88,625 $87,785 $89,478 1.0% -1.0% Luxury Mid-size SUV/Crossover $57,953 $58,180 $57,091 -0.4% 1.5% Mid-size Car $25,890 $25,901 $25,747 0.0% 0.6% Mid-size Pickup Truck $33,679 $33,705 $33,056 -0.1% 1.9% Mid-size SUV/Crossover $38,626 $38,656 $38,212 -0.1% 1.1% Minivan $34,791 $34,841 $34,161 -0.1% 1.8% Sports Car $35,439 $34,956 $35,200 1.4% 0.7% Subcompact Car $16,384 $16,328 $16,351 0.3% 0.2% Subcompact SUV/Crossover $24,022 $23,954 $24,549 0.3% -2.1% Van $34,553 $34,827 $34,229 -0.8% 0.9% Grand Total $36,733 $36,907 $35,909 -0.5% 2.3%

*Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives

