Average New-Vehicle Prices Up Only 1% Year-Over-Year on Growing Discounts and Incentives, According to Kelley Blue Book

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The valuation analysts at Kelley Blue Book today reported the estimated average transaction price for a light vehicle in the United States was $38,393 in November 2019. New-vehicle prices increased $387 (up 1%) from November 2018, while climbing $106 (up 0.3%) from last month.

"Transaction prices rose only 1% as dealer discounts grew to move older inventory," said Tim Fleming, analyst for Kelley Blue Book. "As retail sales slowed by more than 2% this year, vehicles are spending more time on dealer lots, about 80 days on average, which is five days longer than a year ago and the highest level seen since 2017. As a result, there are more discounts and incentives, especially now that the year's end is approaching."

Once again, Hyundai Kia showed the greatest improvement of all manufacturers, as its prices grew 10%. Interestingly, new three-row SUV models and electric vehicles helped the brands most. The Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride SUVs both transacted at more than $40,000 on average, while the Hyundai Kona EV and Kia Niro EV helped boost these models' average transaction prices by 8%.

American Honda prices fell by 2%, with Acura down 5% and Honda dropping 1%. The Acura MDX had the biggest decline for Acura at 7%, and the RDX, Acura's top seller, dropped 2%. The Honda Clarity fell the most for the brand at 6%, while the Ridgeline also trended down by 6%. On a positive note, the Honda Civic was the automaker's top performer, up 3%.

Segment November

2019

Transaction Price

(Avg.)* October

2019

Transaction

Price

(Avg.)* November

2018

Transaction

Price

(Avg.)* Percent

Change

October

2019 to

November

2019* Percent

Change

November

2018 to

November

2019* Compact Car $21,037 $20,948 $20,513 0.4% 2.6% Compact SUV/Crossover $29,617 $29,675 $28,979 -0.2% 2.2% Electric Vehicle $54,626 $54,400 $67,506 0.4% -19.1% Entry-level Luxury Car $41,686 $42,204 $42,429 -1.2% -1.8% Full-size Car $35,330 $35,218 $34,895 0.3% 1.2% Full-size Pickup Truck $51,140 $50,984 $49,506 0.3% 3.3% Full-size SUV/Crossover $62,962 $63,400 $63,579 -0.7% -1.0% High Performance Car $122,316 $124,426 $121,611 -1.7% 0.6% High-end Luxury Car $97,087 $97,392 $99,613 -0.3% -2.5% Hybrid/Alternative Energy Car $27,841 $27,372 $28,516 1.7% -2.4% Luxury Car $58,771 $59,795 $60,305 -1.7% -2.5% Luxury Compact SUV/Crossover $46,781 $46,676 $46,610 0.2% 0.4% Luxury Full-size SUV/Crossover $86,890 $87,739 $87,458 -1.0% -0.6% Luxury Mid-size SUV/Crossover $58,900 $59,690 $57,699 -1.3% 2.1% Luxury Subcompact SUV/Crossover $39,915 $39,509 $39,865 1.0% 0.1% Mid-size Car $28,250 $28,318 $26,783 -0.2% 5.5% Mid-size Pickup Truck $35,900 $35,835 $33,774 0.2% 6.3% Mid-size SUV/Crossover $40,027 $39,892 $39,045 0.3% 2.5% Minivan $35,270 $35,431 $35,514 -0.5% -0.7% Sports Car $36,926 $36,848 $35,628 0.2% 3.6% Subcompact Car $16,887 $16,815 $16,454 0.4% 2.6% Subcompact SUV/Crossover $24,860 $24,832 $24,560 0.1% 1.2% Van $36,327 $36,124 $34,905 0.6% 4.1% Grand Total $38,393 $38,287 $38,006 0.3% 1.0% *Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives

