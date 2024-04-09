Averna Announces the Acquisition of Automated Test Solutions Provider ELCOM, a. s.

With 150+ new employees, this acquisition adds significant capacity in power electronics, machine vision, power grid measurements and analysis and industrial automation skillsets.

MONTREAL, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Averna, a leading global test & quality solutions provider, announced the acquisition of ELCOM, a. s. and subsidiaries. ELCOM is a renowned player in test & measurement, power engineering and industrial automation.

In a statement regarding the acquisition, President and CEO of Averna, François Rainville said, "We are excited to welcome ELCOM into the Averna family. Their expertise and strategic positioning in the automotive/EV, energy, and machine vision markets perfectly complement our own. The diverse skillsets of the 150+ new teammates will benefit Averna's customer base worldwide.

The acquisition of ELCOM, which included its subsidiaries RH-Tech s.r.o. and ELTIA s.r.o., aims to leverage the exceptional talents and resources of ELCOM's well-established teams. With their qualified management and engineering bench strength, this union aligns with Averna's long-term vision to serve its customers' automated test needs on a global scale.

"Joining forces with Averna presents exciting opportunities for growth and innovation." agreed Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, former President and Chairman of the Board at ELCOM and now Vice-President – Averna Czech Republic. "We believe that our joint values and combined efforts will benefit our respective companies and customers."

Dr. Kaminsky, alongside key members of the ELCOM management team, are now shareholders within Averna and will be actively contributing to the company's growth.

"As the majority shareholder of ELCOM since 2018, we have provided support to ELCOM's leadership team in transitioning from a founder-managed business to an agile corporation, as well as in executing its growth plans, including successful acquisitions," stated Ondrej Benacek, Managing Partner at CEIP. "With our job now completed, Averna, as a strategic player at the next level, is an ideal match for ELCOM and its employees. We are delighted that ELCOM will now become part of a global leader and continue on its path to success."

Now, with more than 575 employees worldwide, Averna is consolidating its position as a leading global test engineering solutions integrator for automotive/transport, medical devices/pharma, consumer electronics and industrial product manufacturers.

About Averna

As a global test & quality solutions integrator, Averna partners with product designers, developers, and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, energy, industrials, medical devices & life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world, numerous industry certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, ITAR registration, and is partnered with NI, Eclipse Automation, PI, Keysight Technologies and JOT Automation. www.averna.com

