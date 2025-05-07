Averna named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the 5th Year in a Row

Receiving its initial Canada's Best Managed award in 2020, Averna has successfully requalified in 2025 to maintain its status as a Best Managed Gold Standard company.

MONTREAL, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Averna, a leading global test and quality solutions provider, was recognized for its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2025 Canada's Best Managed Companies award as a Gold Standard Winner, for the 2nd year. Celebrating over 30 years, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance and financial performance.

"The dedication of our entire team fills me with immense pride and is the reason we continue to be a gold standard winner," stated François Rainville, President and CEO of Averna. "Averna's culture, built on diverse talents, a strong customer focus, collaborative teamwork, unwavering determination, and continuous innovation, is the bedrock of our sustained achievements. As our international presence further expands, so does our commitment to global environmental responsibility, evidenced by the enforcement of our ESG program. This award serves as powerful validation that our efforts are aligned with a positive future."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world‑class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

Averna's sustained high performance and distinct presence in a constantly evolving technological environment are directly attributable to the agility of their talented teams across now 11 countries. These 1,100 employees are driven by a relentless dedication to innovation and market success. With this foundation, Averna continues to strategically pursue its objective of establishing itself as the worldwide leader in the integration of test and quality engineering solutions.

The 2025 cohort of Best Managed Companies shares common themes, including fostering a people-centric culture, implementing a strategic company framework, investing in innovation and technological advancement, and maintaining financial resilience and strong corporate governance. Together, these practices strengthen the Canadian economy by promoting sustainable growth, enhancing competitiveness, and cultivating a thriving business ecosystem.

"Best Managed is a prestigious award that recognizes the significant and ongoing contributions within Canada's business landscape," said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private, Global Best Managed Leader and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "Companies such as Averna who attain this high standard of excellence demonstrate consistent adaptability, versatility, and strategic acuity. Year after year, they thrive in a competitive, rapidly changing market and should be proud of their growth."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for private Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Averna

As a global Test & Quality Solution integrator, Averna partners with product designers, developers, and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, energy, industrials, medical devices & life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world and numerous industry certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, ITAR registration. www.averna.com

