Averna's Jupiter Platform Selected by Kyrio as its Official Solution for DOCSIS 4.0 Certification

The established platform will be used for all future CPE validation and certification

MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Averna, a global leader in test and quality solutions, announced today that Kyrio® has officially selected its Jupiter platform as the go-to solution for validating and certifying DOCSIS® 4.0 Customer Premise Equipment (CPE).

Kyrio, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CableLabs®, is a leading provider of technology solutions specializing in network security, testing, and certification services within the broadband and cable industries, and has been using the Jupiter platform series since the introduction of DOCSIS 3.0 technology. This strategic relationship highlights Kyrio's ongoing commitment to adopting state-of-the-art technology and marks a new chapter in the decade-long collaboration between the two companies.

DOCSIS 4.0 technology promises unprecedented speeds, enhanced reliability, and greater network capacity. Averna has strategically positioned itself as a leader in DOCSIS technology with the scalable Jupiter platform. It is specifically designed to rigorously validate the performance and compatibility of CPEs with DOCSIS 4.0 standards.

"We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Averna by adopting the Jupiter solution for DOCSIS 4.0 testing," said Jeff Leget, President & CEO at Kyrio. "Averna's commitment to innovation and their comprehensive support for DOCSIS 4.0 technology align perfectly with our mission to deliver superior quality and performance to our customers. With Averna's solution, we can help cable-modem OEMs maintain the highest standards of quality and performance."

The Jupiter platform offers Kyrio a scalable and versatile testing solution, enabling the company to streamline its validation processes and accelerate the time-to-market for DOCSIS 4.0 CPEs. By harnessing Averna's cutting-edge technology, Kyrio is poised to maintain its leadership position in the industry, consistently offering testing and certification in support of advanced and reliable broadband services.

"We are proud to extend our relationship with Kyrio as we venture into the era of DOCSIS 4.0 technology," said Matt Jecz, Director – R&D and Innovation at Averna. "Our Jupiter platform is specifically engineered to handle the complexities of this new standard. It will deliver the robust validation and certification required to support the next generation of high-performance broadband services."

Averna's leadership in the DOCSIS 4.0 testing domain, demonstrated by Kyrio's selection of the Jupiter, highlights the company's readiness to meet the evolving demands of the broadband industry. Together, Kyrio and Averna are set to drive innovation and establish new benchmarks in the deployment of DOCSIS 4.0 technology.

