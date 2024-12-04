Avertix Medical to Present at The Benchmark Company's Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

EATONTOWN, N.J., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avertix Medical, Inc. ("Avertix" or the "Company"), the developer of The Guardian® system - the world's first real-time, continuous heart attack detection and patient alerting system announced today it will be presenting at The Benchmark Company's 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Wednesday, December 11th, 2024 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

The conference offers emerging growth, and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format during which Tim Moran, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Philip Tom, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the day.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Avertix Medical, please submit your request online via the registration link provided. To register for the conference, please visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_112571/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR

About Avertix Medical, Inc.

Avertix Medical is a pioneering medical device company specializing in real-time, implantable heart attack detection technology. The company's flagship product, The Guardian® System, is FDA-approved and backed by a suite of U.S. patents, setting new standards in cardiovascular care. Avertix is committed to improving patient safety and outcomes with its innovative technologies. For more information, please visit www.avertix.com.

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research, and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm's sales, trading, and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Philip Tom, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Avertix Medical