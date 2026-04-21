Avesi Partners-backed Mosaic Consulting Group Launches Dedicated SAP Practice

Mosaic's Newly Launched SAP Practice Leverages an AI-Forward Approach to Enterprise Modernization

STAMFORD, Conn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avesi Partners ("Avesi") announced that its portfolio company, Mosaic Consulting Group ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), is launching a dedicated SAP® consulting practice. The Mosaic SAP practice bolsters Mosaic's market-leading consulting expertise, expanding capabilities into the SAP ecosystem globally. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Mosaic has been a premier Human Capital Management ("HCM") and Workforce Management ("WFM") consultancy for 15 years serving clients across public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and other industries.

Mosaic's SAP practice brings together industry veterans and top-tier SAP application experts to redefine the cloud adoption journey. By integrating AI-driven delivery with industry-led discipline, and advanced SAP BTP knowledge, the practice introduces a sophisticated model for business modernization natively engineered for the SAP Cloud.

"We are truly excited to be stepping into this new market. It isn't just about expanding our reach, it's about expanding our vision," said Krystyn Sadler, CEO of Mosaic Consulting Group. "Expanding into the SAP market speaks to our commitment to helping businesses grow their competitive stance with advanced enterprise software solutions."

Mosaic Consulting Group's SAP practice is intent on designing and delivering on the promise of a future defined by innovation, simplicity, automation, and strategic clarity, the foundation of which is SAP Cloud. Industry-specific public cloud solutions are developed by experts in SAP public cloud, SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), SAP Business AI, and SAP Business Transformation Management (BTM) – all designed to empower acceleration, continuous innovation, and long-term return on investment ("ROI") for clients.

Noel Fagan, President of Mosaic's SAP practice and former CEO of Rizing, notes, "We have a lean, high-impact team with more than 20 years of experience working together and with our partners in the SAP ecosystem. Our approach is to have direct, open, and honest conversations about solutions that will help organizations fully realize their capabilities with SAP."

"There's a huge opportunity in the market right now to bring a disciplined approach to cloud implementations – an approach that will benefit the long-term ROI for customers," said Mike Maiolo, Executive Chair of the Mosaic Consulting Group Board (and founder of Rizing). "We believe Mosaic's SAP practice is going to fill that niche."

"Businesses are increasingly seeking specialized expertise to get the right technology designed and implemented in a way that produces value to their organizations," said Seth Pearson, Managing Director at Avesi. "Mosaic's culture and commitment to understanding clients' needs is what the market needs right now and we see significant opportunities ahead for Mosaic with SAP."

About Mosaic Consulting Group

Mosaic Consulting Group is a leading enterprise technology consulting and managed services partner focused on Human Capital Management (HCM), Workforce Management (WFM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), and Strategic Advisory. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Mosaic helps organizations humanize enterprise technology by aligning complex systems through technical excellence and real-world operational insight. With deep expertise supporting platforms such as UKG and SAP, Mosaic partners with clients nationwide to optimize, integrate, and sustain their critical enterprise systems.

For more information, visit www.mosaicSAP.com, www.mosaic-cg.com or www.linkedin.com/company/mosaicconsultinggroup/.

About Avesi Partners

Avesi Partners, with offices in Stamford, CT and Richmond, VA, and over $2.2 billion in assets under management, focuses on partnering with lower-middle market privately held and family-owned businesses in key sectors of the economy, including healthcare services and technology, and business services. Avesi seeks to provide the expertise and resources to empower businesses to attain their full vision in a time and capital efficient manner. Avesi's goal is to collaborate with families, founders and executives to accelerate growth and expansion while positioning the businesses to achieve long-term success and enduring value.

For further information, visit www.avesipartners.com or www.linkedin.com/company/avesi-partners.

Mosaic Consulting Group Contact

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Avesi Contact

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SOURCE Avesi Partners