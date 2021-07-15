Avesi Partners Closes Initial Fund At $875 Million

STAMFORD, Conn., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avesi Partners LLC ("Avesi"), a private equity firm based in Stamford, Connecticut, specializing in healthcare and business services, announced the final closing of its debut fund, Avesi Partners I LP (together with its related vehicles, the "Fund"), with $875 million of capital commitments.

The Fund was oversubscribed and closed above its original target of $650 million, just several months after launching. Avesi secured commitments from a globally diversified investor group, comprised of leading endowments, foundations, family offices, consultants, funds of funds, and seasoned CEOs and industry executives. "We are thrilled to have earned the trust and support of such an exceptional group of investors," commented Chris Laitala, Managing Partner of Avesi. "We look forward to partnering with talented families, founders and executives in targeted segments of the economy that are ripe for our transformational growth strategy."

Lazard Frères & Co. LLC served as the exclusive placement advisor to the Fund. Kirkland & Ellis, LLP served as legal counsel to the Fund.

About Avesi Partners

Avesi, with offices in Stamford, CT and Richmond, VA, focuses on partnering with lower-middle market privately-held and family-owned businesses in key sectors of the economy, including healthcare services and technology, and business services. Avesi seeks to provide the expertise and resources to empower businesses to attain their full vision in a time and capital efficient manner. The goal is to collaborate with families, founders and executives in an effort to accelerate growth and expansion, while positioning the businesses to achieve long-term success and enduring value. Target companies are typically expected to have approximately $10-30 million of EBITDA. Partners Chris Laitala, Chris Williams, and Peter Erickson, have significant experience in the private equity and finance industries.

Chris Laitala has over 20 years of private equity experience at various middle market firms, most significantly at H.I.G. Capital. Chris has a strong record of success leading middle market leveraged buyouts across various sectors including healthcare and business services.

Chris Williams has more than 30 years of experience in private equity and mergers & acquisitions ("M&A"). Prior to joining Avesi, Chris was a Partner at BDT & Company ("BDT"). Prior to BDT, Chris co-founded Harris Williams, one of the most prominent middle market M&A advisors, where he served as a Managing Director for nearly 25 years. Chris commented, "We are deeply committed to our investors, the companies we partner with, and our team of professionals at Avesi. Our performance is paired with values of integrity, teamwork, fairness, and excellence."

Peter Erickson has more than 20 years of experience focused on M&A in the health care and technology industries. Prior to Avesi, Peter spent 22 years at Triple Tree, an industry leading healthcare-focused investment bank that advises growth-oriented healthcare technology and services companies. Peter commented, "Investors have been extremely receptive to our approach. The industries we target are rapidly evolving and poised for success. We look forward to leveraging our deep domain expertise as we strive for exceptional results."

For more information, please visit www.avesipartners.com or www.linkedin.com/company/avesi-partners.

