Avesta Ketamine and Wellness Expands to Norfolk, Virginia

Company's fifth monitored ketamine care clinic for treatment-resistant mental health conditions and chronic pain to serve southern Virginia's veteran and military populations

NORFOLK, Va., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avesta Ketamine and Wellness (Avesta), the leading provider of monitored ketamine care in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia (DMV) area, today announced that it has opened a new clinic in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. Located in Norfolk at 6275 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 103, the clinic is the company's fifth to open since its founding in 2018, and the first one located outside of the greater Washington, D.C. area.

Avesta's locations providing Ketamine Infusion Therapy and Spravato treatments for patients suffering from Treatment Resistant Depression, General Anxiety Disorder, PTSD, and Chronic Pain

As a Community Care provider with the Veterans Affairs, the new clinic will enable Avesta to bring its evidence-based mental health treatments to those in the Tidewater Region in southern Virginia who are living with treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, anxiety, chronic pain and other complex mental health conditions, including its military and veteran population.

"For close to ten years, Avesta has been working to improve access to mental health treatments for those struggling with suicidality and other mental health struggles," said Dr. Ladan Eshkevari, CRNA, PhD, FAAN, founder and co-CEO of Avesta. "Norfolk and the greater Hampton Roads region have been on our radar for some time, as we've had patients from southern Virginia who take the train multiple hours each way just to seek out our treatments in D.C. With the area's higher veteran and military population for whom, unfortunately, mental health issues are more common, and the lack of alternative mental health resources available in the area until now, we hope to meet a need that has been historically underserved."

The company's new 1,000-square foot clinic is conveniently located next to the Sentara Leigh Hospital between downtown Norfolk and Virginia Beach. It features five separate care rooms, allowing Avesta to see patients seeking their IV ketamine therapy, FDA-approved Spravato™ nasal spray treatment, ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP), and IV vitamins in a safe and calm environment.

"It's an enormous privilege to be a Community Care provider with the V.A.," said Deborah Tan, co-CEO of Avesta. "We are thankful that the V.A. is on the cutting edge of offering mental health treatments, including approving IV ketamine treatments nationally, and participating in research on the impact of psychedelics on mental health. With the recent Executive Order signed by President Trump, which removes barriers to psychedelic drugs as potential mental health treatments, there is growing momentum behind alternative mental health treatments. We plan to remain at the forefront of offering these treatments as research on their efficacy becomes more clear and when the FDA approves them."

Patients at Avesta's Norfolk location will be seen by the company's nurse practitioner providers and care coordinators, who are highly educated, experienced and trained in the strictest safety standards and protocols for ketamine care. Dr. Eshkevari oversees the team and patient care. A professor emeritus at Georgetown University and nurse anesthetist with more than 30 years of research, teaching and clinical experience, she has unparalleled knowledge of ketamine, its safety standards, efficacy and treatment protocols.

Avesta was founded in 2018. In addition to its Norfolk clinic, it has locations in Tysons Corner, Virginia, Washington D.C., Bethesda, Maryland and Columbia, Maryland.

For more information, visit http://avestaketaminewellness.com.

About Avesta Ketamine and Wellness

Avesta Ketamine and Wellness is the longest standing IV ketamine and Spravato™ provider in the DMV area. It has administered over 20,000 treatments for depression, anxiety, PTSD, migraines, fibromyalgia, and chronic pain in the last eight years. Founded by Dr. Ladan Eshkevari, CRNA, PhD, FAAN, Avesta draws from varied expertise in anesthesia, pain management, mental health, and advanced practice nursing creating custom protocols with the highest safety standards. Avesta works closely with state and commercial insurance payers to help patients mitigate the financial burden of treatment.

SOURCE Avesta Ketamine and Wellness