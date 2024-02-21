Avesta Partners with Veterans Affairs (VA) to Offer Free Ketamine Therapy to Eligible Veterans

Veterans with treatment-resistant mental health conditions have more options for care as Avesta launches a free ketamine therapy program in partnership with the VA

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avesta Ketamine and Wellness ("Avesta"), a leading provider of innovative mental health treatments, announced a partnership with Veterans Affairs (VA) to offer free ketamine therapy to eligible veterans. This initiative, available now in Avesta ketamine clinics across Washington, DC, Northern Virginia, and Bethesda, Maryland, will help veterans overcome treatment-resistant depression (TRD), PTSD, anxiety, chronic pain, and substance misuse disorders.

DC Location Entrance (PRNewsfoto/Avesta Ketamine and Wellness)

Nearly a million veterans live in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, and thousands suffer from mental health issues. Up to 18% of those deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq have faced PTSD or depression. And nearly 9% of military ambulance calls stem from depression-related incidents. TRD has contributed to the highest veterans' suicide rates in history, with over 6,000 dying each year.

Avesta seeks to address these challenges by offering IV ketamine infusions and/or Spravato treatments to veterans who have not found relief through traditional therapies. Avesta already partners with the Veterans Mental Health Coalition, a coalition committed to ending veterans' suicide, and views this new partnership as continuing its mission.

Over a decade of clinical data show one ketamine session rapidly alleviates depression and suicidal thoughts. Six or more sessions combined with integration therapy produce even more enduring benefits. A Little Rock VA Clinic study showed that 86% of veterans showed significant improvement in TRD.

Most VA clinics do not offer ketamine therapy. However, private in-network partnerships make this life-saving treatment more accessible. Thanks to Avesta's Veterans Care Agreement, veterans near McLean, Virginia, Bethesda, Maryland, and Washington D.C. are eligible to receive treatments at Avesta without financial burden.

"Our partnership with the VA marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to veterans," said Dr. Ladan Eshkevari, founder and co-CEO of Avesta and pioneer with over 20 years of experience in teaching and administering ketamine. "We recognize veterans' unique challenges and their struggle to find compassionate care. By providing VA-covered ketamine treatments, we honor their sacrifice and aid in their healing."

The process for veterans to access ketamine therapy at Avesta is streamlined. Those within the VA healthcare system can begin by consulting with their primary care physician, chronic pain specialist, or psychotherapist to evaluate their suitability for ketamine. Eligible patients' doctors will submit authorized referrals to Avesta. Upon receiving the referral, Avesta's care team quickly coordinates a personalized plan for Spravato or IV Ketamine with the patient.

Avesta recognizes that some veterans may not be eligible for VA healthcare. It accounts for this gap through its partnership with TenTen Life, a non-profit that provides counseling and coaching to veterans and first responders. Additionally, Avesta's Veterans Discount Program provides reduced pricing for current and ex-service members.

"Free ketamine therapy for veterans is critical at a time where traditional therapies fail to address the root causes of depression, and private ketamine prices are often a barrier to entry," said co-CEO Deborah Tan. "We are not just treating symptoms at Avesta; we are nurturing hope and recovery."

Avesta operates under a rigorous standard of care. Its licensed clinicians and trained coaches provide a supportive and safe environment. The new VA program is a testament to Avesta's dedication to pioneering mental health care and its unwavering support for veterans.

About Avesta

Avesta Ketamine and Wellness is the longest-standing provider of IV ketamine infusions and Spravato in Washington, DC, McLean, Virginia, and Bethesda, Maryland. Avesta has administered over 10,000 ketamine infusions for depression, anxiety, PTSD, migraines, fibromyalgia, and chronic pain in the last seven years. The clinic also provides vitamin and hydration infusions. Avesta comprises anesthesia, pain management, mental health, and advanced practice nursing professionals, creating custom infusion protocols with the highest safety standards.

Related Links:

[Free Ketamine for Veterans at Avesta]

[Veterans Affairs Mental Health Resources]

SOURCE Avesta Ketamine and Wellness