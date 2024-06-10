Avia Adds Fun In-Game Features and Events to its Popular Mobile Games for Added Summer Entertainment

Avia Celebrates Pixel-Perfect Summer with

Exclusive Upgrades, Thrilling In-Game Events and More

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The start of the summer season brings warmer weather and increased travel, leisure and relaxation. According to a recent study by IPX 1031, relaxation is the number one reason people are traveling in 2024, and a recent survey found that over 80% of US adults plan on taking a trip this summer. Avia, creator of award-winning mobile gaming apps "Bingo Tour," "Solitaire Clash" and the Pocket7Games social competition platform, is celebrating the start of summer with new features and exciting in-game events. Players can download their favorite Avia games today and participate in the sporty "Sweet Blast" event featuring new characters and bountiful bonuses. With its top mobile gaming apps, and added features for summer, Avia is looking to help gamers enjoy their travel, relaxation and leisure time to the fullest – during a layover or waiting for a flight, passing the time on a road trip or train ride with friends, or unwinding after a day of exploring.

"At our core, we create mobile games that are entertaining, relaxing and a fun outlet for people to enjoy in their free time," shared Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, Avia. "We're proud that Avia's mobile game titles are a positive outlet for so many people in various ways – from connecting with loved ones when spending quality time together to escaping for some much-needed quiet time."

Whether looking to brush up on bingo skills, play a fresh twist on a classic billiards game or focus concentration on card games, Avia has several award-winning, fan-favorite apps with added fun features for summer:

8 Ball Strike: With a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the App Store, this pool-inspired game puts a spin on the traditional game of pool that can be played anytime, anywhere. With each round less than three minutes long, players aim to pocket every ball, with a multiplier on each pocket to earn more points based on each shot. The player who achieves the highest score wins the game and their prize.





With a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the App Store, this pool-inspired game puts a spin on the traditional game of pool that can be played anytime, anywhere. With each round less than three minutes long, players aim to pocket every ball, with a multiplier on each pocket to earn more points based on each shot. The player who achieves the highest score wins the game and their prize. Solitaire Clash: Currently ranked No. 2 for skill-based Card Games in the App Store, this game is for the card sharks that enjoy competing in synchronous multiplayer tournaments for the opportunity to win amazing prizes all summer long. Can't take the heat? Stay cool and test card capabilities with the free-to-play option for a few practice rounds.





Currently ranked No. 2 for skill-based Card Games in the App Store, this game is for the card sharks that enjoy competing in synchronous multiplayer tournaments for the opportunity to win amazing prizes all summer long. Can't take the heat? Stay cool and test card capabilities with the free-to-play option for a few practice rounds. Bingo Tour: For a modern twist on traditional Bingo, the highly ranked skill-based "Bingo Tour" brings high-quality visuals and a user-friendly game interface to mobile devices everywhere for quick-to-play gaming and amazing rewards. Players pair colors and numbers as quickly as possible to match the numbers on the Bingo balls with the ones on the game grid to win. Players can sit poolside and compete in tournaments with other registered users or kick back in the shade and play solo.





For a modern twist on traditional Bingo, the highly ranked skill-based "Bingo Tour" brings high-quality visuals and a user-friendly game interface to mobile devices everywhere for quick-to-play gaming and amazing rewards. Players pair colors and numbers as quickly as possible to match the numbers on the Bingo balls with the ones on the game grid to win. Players can sit poolside and compete in tournaments with other registered users or kick back in the shade and play solo. Bingo Clash: "Bingo Clash," another highly ranked skill-based Bingo game, stands out among the rest with its user-friendly design, fast loading times and engaging gameplay. Through various strategies, players aim to achieve a full house when all numbers on a player's card have been called, in the quickest amount of time. "Bingo Clash" features fun power-ups, like "GIMME MORE," "DAUB IT" and "EARN DOUBLE" to amp up the thrill of playing against other fast-paced, high-scoring players.





"Bingo Clash," another highly ranked skill-based Bingo game, stands out among the rest with its user-friendly design, fast loading times and engaging gameplay. Through various strategies, players aim to achieve a full house when all numbers on a player's card have been called, in the quickest amount of time. "Bingo Clash" features fun power-ups, like "GIMME MORE," "DAUB IT" and "EARN DOUBLE" to amp up the thrill of playing against other fast-paced, high-scoring players. Bubble Buzz: Make winding down after a long day of travel easy with this modern take on the classic bubble shooter arcade game. "Bubble Buzz" combines quick movements and strategic gameplay. Players move their finger to aim and release a bubble, trying to pop all the bubbles from their screen. With bubble specials, including "Bomb" to "Rocket," "Lightning Bubbles" and "Rainbow Bubbles," players can earn bonus points. Quick to learn and easy to play, it's nice to play after a jam-packed day.

About Avia

Avia is the go-to destination for casual mobile gaming entertainment and is the publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform, and other individual apps including "Bingo Clash," "Bingo Tour'' and "Solitaire Clash." Quick to play and quick to win, Avia mobile games are designed for players of all skill levels, from casual gamers to hardcore enthusiasts. Avia gaming offerings include 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and joint account system, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casual puzzle, action, card and strategy games. Avia is committed to providing an inclusive platform for players to have fun playing their favorite titles.

SOURCE AviaGames