Avia Solutions Group Orders up to 80 Boeing 737 MAX Jets to Gear Up Expansion

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Avia Solutions Group, the world's largest ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance) provider, today announced its first order with the company for 40 737-8s, with the potential to order 40 more later.

Avia Solutions Group has 11 air operator certificates (AOC) including Avion Express, Smartlynx, Klasjet, Air Explore, BBN, Ascend Airways and Skytrans among others. These AOCs operate year round in over 60 countries on behalf of various scheduled airlines and tour operators.

Avia Solutions Group has placed its first ever direct order with Boeing for 40 737-8s.

"As the world's largest ACMI provider, carrying over 35 million passengers annually for our clients, we have committed to a strategic approach of expanding our capacity to meet our customers' seasonal needs, and our first order with Boeing is a key pillar of this," said Gediminas Ziemelis, Chairman of Avia Solutions Group. "This is a proud moment for all of us at Avia Solutions Group and is testament to the fact that Avia Solutions Group is now entering a clear phase of sustained growth. These 737 MAXs will enhance the fleets of our airlines, giving their customers both operational flexibility and greater fuel efficiency."

The 737-8 is the market's most versatile single-aisle airplane, capable of operating profitably on short- and medium-haul routes. This flexibility is crucial for an ACMI operator like Avia Solutions Group, enabling it to provide additional capacity to airlines during peak travel periods or support operations during unexpected aircraft or staff outages.

"ACMI providers such as Avia Solutions Group offer important, flexible capacity to meet the dynamic demand in our industry, and we are honored Avia has selected Boeing airplanes to help meet that demand from its customers," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "By choosing the 737-8, Avia Solutions Group is aligning with its customers' plans to operate increasingly fuel-efficient fleets that improve the passenger experience."

The 737-8 can seat between 162 and 210 passengers, depending on configuration, and has a range of up to 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km). In addition to improved environmental performance for operators, 737 MAX passengers experience features designed to create a spacious, relaxing environment, including the Boeing Sky Interior and customizable LED lighting.

About Avia Solutions Group

Avia Solutions Group consists of 250+ companies providing a wide range of aviation services such as aircraft maintenance and repair (MRO) by FL Technics, pilot and crew training by BAA Training and ground handling by Aviator & BGS. The Group's team encompasses 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals.

For more information: www.aviasg.com

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

