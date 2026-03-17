Avianca named Official International Airline Partner of Orlando City Soccer Club and Orlando Pride

"We are proud to sponsor Orlando City of MLS and Orlando Pride in NWSL, two teams that reflect the strength of local and Latino talent. The United States, and especially Florida and Orlando, are key markets for Avianca. Last year alone, we carried 300,000 passengers to and from this city and operated nearly 2,000 flights. Today, we operate over 100 weekly flights in Florida and more than 400 across the United States. This partnership not only reinforces our commitment to strengthening Orlando's connectivity, but also to supporting the power of sports in the communities we serve," said Rolando Damas, Avianca's Country Officer for the United States and Director of Sales for North America.

The teams currently feature nearly two dozen Latin American players and coaching staff from countries including Colombia, Argentina, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela and Brazil. In addition, Inter&Co Stadium has a capacity of nearly 25,000 fans, and Orlando City and Orlando Pride will play a combined 32 regular season home matches this season. These figures reflect the significance of soccer for the city and its local and Latino communities.

With this sponsorship, Avianca strengthens its support for soccer at a continental level, as well as for various sports where it operates, recognizing them as powerful drivers of culture, passion and the shared experiences of millions of fans.

"We're thrilled to welcome Avianca Airlines to our partner family," said Kelly Hyne, Senior Vice President of Brand Alliances for Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride. "Their global reach and strong connection to Orlando's international community make them an ideal partner. We look forward to creating memorable experiences for our fans both at Inter&Co Stadium and beyond."

The partnership also underscores the company's presence in the United States, where it currently operates more than 400 weekly flights from 14 cities, including Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Miami, Ontario, Chicago, San Francisco and Tampa, Washington and Las Vegas. From Florida alone, Avianca operates more than 100 weekly flights to Colombia, Ecuador and Central America, connecting customers to more than 80 destinations in 25 countries.

For media enquiries:

Lina María Guevara B.

[email protected]

About Avianca: Avianca, a Star Alliance member and part of Abra Group, encompasses Aerovías del Continente Americano S.A., Taca International Airlines S.A., Avianca Costa Rica S.A., Avianca Ecuador S.A., Aviateca S.A., Regional Express Américas S.A.S., LifeMiles, and Avianca Cargo. With over 106 years of operations in Colombia, Avianca is part of the leading airline group in Colombia, Ecuador, and Central America, and operates one of the largest route networks in Latin America, serving more than 155 routes, more than 700 daily flights, and a fleet of 140 Airbus A320 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, connecting over 80 destinations across 25+ countries in the Americas and Europe. In 2025, Avianca transported nearly 37 million customers and operated more than 262.000 flights. Its loyalty program, Lifemiles, is one of the largest in Latin America, with over 15 million members and more than 200 partner merchants. In cargo transportation, Avianca Cargo is the leading operator in various markets across the Americas, connecting over 350 destinations through its 220 weekly cargo flights, passenger flight network, and interline agreements. For more information, visit www.avianca.com.

About Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride:

Orlando City SC joined Major League Soccer in 2015 as the league's 21st franchise, debuting before 62,510 fans in Orlando. The Lions have since become consistent contenders, reaching the postseason six straight years (2020–25), earning Concacaf Champions Cup berths in 2023 and 2024 and capturing their first MLS-era trophy with the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Before joining the league, the Club won USL championships in 2011 and 2013.

Launched in 2016 as the first professional women's soccer team in Florida, the Orlando Pride set a then‑NWSL attendance record in their home opener. In 2024, the Pride delivered Orlando's first major professional championship, winning both the NWSL Championship and the NWSL Shield in a historic season under head coach Seb Hines, the league's first Black head coach and its 2024 Coach of the Year.

Both teams play at the privately owned, soccer‑specific Inter&Co Stadium in downtown Orlando, opened in 2017. In 2021, the Wilf Family—also owners of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings—acquired the Club, which includes Orlando City SC, the Orlando Pride, Orlando City B (MLS NEXT Pro) and Inter&Co Stadium.

For more information, visit OrlandoCitySC.com or Orlando-Pride.com.

SOURCE Avianca Group International Limited - AGIL