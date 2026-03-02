WeBelieveintheExtraordinary: Avianca Expands Florida Footprint Through Miami FC Sponsorship

"We are proud to announce our partnership with Miami FC at such a significant moment for the club, marked by the unveiling and groundbreaking of its new stadium," said Rolando Damas, Avianca's director of sales for North America and Europe. "Miami is a strategic market for Avianca and a key gateway connecting the United States and Latin America. In 2025 alone, we transported more than 4.9 million passengers to and from the United States. Through this partnership, we are strengthening our presence in the city and reaffirming our commitment to sports and the communities we connect."

"As we launch our new vision for long-term growth, we are thrilled to be joining forces with Avianca who has shown commitment to excellence for over 105 years," said Nathan Krum, Miami FC's head of marketing & revenue. "It has been a top priority for us, as we break ground on world-class facilities in South Miami-Dade, to partner with organizations who share our desire for community connection and accessibility across the globe. Avianca has proven their commitment to that goal with the millions of passengers they serve each year, and we look forward to the extraordinary opportunities this partnership provides for our fans and Avianca passengers on this exciting new journey."

This sponsorship strengthens Avianca's position in the United States, where it currently operates more than 625 weekly flights from 14 cities, including Miami, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, New York, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington, Las Vegas (seasonal service), Tampa and Ontario.

Through its Florida operations, the airline connects thousands of passengers each week to Colombia, Ecuador and Central America, along with more than 80 destinations in more than 25 countries across the Americas and Europe.

Avianca continues to expand its involvement in sports initiatives across the region, recognizing the extraordinary power of soccer as a strategic platform to connect with millions of fans and strengthen cultural ties between the United States and Latin America.

About Avianca: Avianca, a member of Star Alliance and part of Grupo Abra, includes Aerovías del Continente Americano S.A., Taca International Airlines S.A., Avianca Costa Rica S.A., Avianca Ecuador S.A., Aviateca S.A., Regional Express Américas S.A.S., Lifemiles and Avianca Cargo. In passenger transportation, Avianca, with more than 105 years of operations in Colombia, is the leading airline group in Colombia, Ecuador and Central America, and one of the largest air operations in Latin America. The airline operates more than 155 routes, over 700 daily flights and a fleet of 140 Airbus A320 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, connecting more than 80 destinations across more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. In 2024, Avianca carried nearly 37 million passengers across more than 262,000 flights. Its loyalty program, Lifemiles, is one of the largest in Latin America, with more than 15 million members and partnerships with more than 400 affiliated merchants. In cargo transportation, Avianca Cargo is a leading operator in several markets across the Americas, connecting more than 350 destinations through its network of 220 weekly cargo flights, passenger flight network and interline agreements. More information is available at avianca.com.

About Miami FC: Miami FC is Miami's longest-tenured professional soccer club, owned by Silva International Investments' owner Riccardo Silva. Ahead of the 2020 season, the club joined the United Soccer League's Championship, one of the most successful professional soccer leagues in the world, reaching a population of more than 84 million and fueling the growth of the game across North America. Recently, the club announced its pending move to the South Dade community where it will build a 10,000 seat stadium and world-class training facilities as part of Sports Performance Hub's $400 million dollar complex and sports entertainment center. For more information, visit www.MiamiFC.com.

SOURCE Avianca Group International Limited - AGIL