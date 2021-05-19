Aviat Announces Enhancements to its AviatCloud Software Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced new enhancements to its AviatCloud SaaS-based suite of software solutions that simplify the design, purchase, management, and optimization of backhaul networks, substantially lowering total cost of ownership (TCO).

Aviat Design now supports the complete range of ANSI and ETSI frequency bands, XPIC, MIMO, and Space Diversity, along with extended capabilities for Multi-Band link design. This free, custom-built application allows network operators to plan their networks from the AviatCloud.

Aviat Store, the company's self-service e-commerce site, now offers customers 40 new pre-configured all-outdoor licensed microwave kits to further streamline purchasing. Customers can also split shipments, and obtain instant freight quotes from multiple transportation options. Another time-saver is the new "Instant Purchase Order" feature.

Aviat Store customer Paul Brandt of NEXTERA Communications recently stated, "The Aviat Store's 'Instant Purchase Order' feature will greatly streamline and simplify my E-commerce Telecom procurement experience, removing the need to print, sign, scan, and upload POs and, most importantly, save me tremendous time and effort on each and every order."

"My Orders" is a new online order management application, first available in North America . My Orders enables network operators to monitor order status in real-time and obtain delivery tracking information, facilitating network planning and deployment schedules.

Aviat Managed Services now includes Aviat's Frequency Assurance Software (FAS) as a SaaS-based offering, which allows customers to monitor and detect interference and perform trend analysis of the network over time to track interference, and isolate problem links before noticeable impacts occur.

"Hardware is only half the equation when it comes to helping our customers meet escalating network capacity demands and subscriber expectations," said Peter Smith, CEO of Aviat Networks. "That is why we developed our AviatCloud software platform, which makes it easier for customers to plan, manage, and buy products and services to lower total cost of ownership of wireless transport."

