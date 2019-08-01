Aviat Announces Industry's First Single Box Multi-Band Solution for 5G

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced the release of the WTM 4800 E-band and multi-band radio platform for 5G transport applications. WTM 4800 multi-band is the industry's first and only single box multi-band solution which lowers total cost of ownership (TCO) significantly compared to alternative multi-band solutions that rely on two, three and even four separate boxes. With this release, Aviat is proving its leadership position for high capacity, wireless transport solutions for 5G.

WTM 4800 is available in three (3) product versions:

10Gbps E-band: single channel 80GHz radio

20Gbps E-band: dual channel 80GHz radio

10Gbps Multi-band: single integrated multi-band radio includes single channel 80GHz and dual channel microwave (6-42GHz) in one compact form factor

5G is all about mission critical use cases such as autonomous vehicles, remote healthcare, and industrial machine-to-machine communications, which makes reliability a critical requirement for 5G transport networks. Multi-band involves combining E-band (70-80GHz) with traditional microwave (6-42GHz) on a single microwave link, usually with a single antenna on each end. Multi-band drastically improves reliability and distance of E-band links and addresses other issues like pole sway and antenna alignment. With WTM 4800, Aviat now offers the industry's simplest and most integrated multi-band solution.

In addition, Aviat Design, Aviat's cloud-based path design tool, has been updated to support E-band and multi-band. Aviat Design is now the industry's only cloud-based multi-band link design solution allowing microwave planners to do see a combined, integrated view of availability and capacity for the complete multi-band link. Customers can start designing their E-band and multi-band WTM 4800 links today at www.aviatcloud.com.

"The new WTM 4800 radio is about simplicity," says Earl Lum, President EJL Wireless Research. "The multi-band variant simplifies fronthaul/backhaul sites by reducing current configurations of multiple radios, cables, and a coupler to a single integrated radio unit. Additionally, the multi-band link planning tool on AviatCloud simplifies radio link design and planning down to six clicks of a mouse."

"At Aviat, we lead the industry in delivering highly reliable solutions for our customers," states Michael Pangia, president and CEO, Aviat Networks. "We are very excited about WTM 4800 and especially multi-band, a transformative technology that enables both the capacity and reliability that our customers require to meet their 5G transport needs. Combined with our automation tools, WTM 4800 makes multi-band easy for our customers to deploy, substantially lowering their total cost of ownership."

WTM 4800 is available for purchase in Aviat Store today at www.aviatcloud.com.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

