Aviat Enhances Its WTM 4000 All-Outdoor Radio Platform for 5G

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced significant enhancements to its WTM 4000 all-outdoor radio platform to boost data throughput and reliability capabilities in preparation for 5G deployments. The latest advancements include:

STR 4500: 8+0 with space diversity supporting up to 10Gbps.

The new Aviat STR 4500 comprises 4 x WTM 4500XT radio units mounted to an outdoor radio frequency (RF) branching and multiplexing unit (OBU), and incorporates a new feature called Dual Channel Space Diversity, or DC-SD, so that each WTM can support two independent channels with full space diversity. This solution can now support up to 8 independent channels for a total capacity of up to 10 Gbit/s in 4x 112 MHz channels with XPIC. This represents a halving of the cost per Gigabit for these very high-capacity paths, without any compromise in performance or reliability. STR 4500 with DC-SD is now available in frequency bands from 5 to 11 GHz.

WTM 4800 Multi-Band: now with 3 channels in a single box, 2 microwave and 1-millimeter wave.

The WTM 4800 is the only single-box, multi-band solution available to the market and is now available with Aviat's unique A2C, adding a second independent microwave channel to double the microwave capacity, up to 2.5 Gbit/s in 2x 112 MHz channels. This feature requires no additional hardware and can be turned on with a simple downloadable software license. Other multi-band solutions require multiple boxes (up to 3 radios, plus an indoor unit) to achieve the same result that is available on WTM 4800 with just one, cost-effective, compact and easy-to-deploy radio, with direct mount antenna.

WTM 4200: 4x4 MIMO operation up to 4096 QAM.

In many countries, frequency spectrum is either extremely congested and restricted, or spectrum fees lead to very high recurring costs. MIMO uses multiple antennas and spatial cancellation to enable the re-use of a single channel frequency to transmit up to four times the capacity. Aviat now has proven its MIMO solution after a successful deployment with Vodafone Fiji, where a 6.5km link was able to operate up to 4096QAM, to support over 2 Gbit/s of capacity in a single 80 MHz channel.

WTM 4880: now supporting 20Gbps in a single, compact unit.

The WTM 4880 supports a dual-channel E-Band operation, for up to 20 Gbit/s in one (with XPIC) or two 2000 MHz channels. Unlike other solutions, which require multiple radios and external couplers, WTM 4880 supports this capacity in a single, compact enclosure, with an integrated coupler for co-pole, or an integrated OMT for dual pole operation. For operators who must use narrower channels due to regulatory limitations, WTM 4880 is an efficient, compact and cost-effective solution to double capacity using 2+0 operation with XPIC. For example, with just one 1000 MHz allocation, WTM 4880 can support up to 10 Gbit/s of full duplex throughput.

All these WTM 4000 platform enhancements are generally available and ready for volume shipments.

"Now, more than ever, the WTM 4000 radio platform provides the mission-critical capabilities that operators require as they evolve to 5G," said Stan Gallagher, Aviat Networks' Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer. "The platform's modular architecture enables the rapid rollout of new capabilities to the market and creates greater opportunity for operators to capture new business. With this enhanced offering, Aviat expands its leadership in the all-outdoor microwave radio category and 5G transport solutions."

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

