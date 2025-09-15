Aviat Introduces Aprisa LTE 5G Router Solution for Police, Fire and Emergency Vehicles

Offering includes portfolio of ruggedized Aprisa LTE 5G routers, ProVision Plus software designed for mobility, and a full suite of support services for lowest total cost of ownership

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), a trusted provider of wireless transport and access solutions for highly secure critical communications, today announced the release of a comprehensive solution designed specifically for vehicle deployments in law enforcement, emergency services, public safety agencies and industrial enterprise applications. Aviat's solution encompasses a portfolio of ruggedized Aprisa LTE 5G routers, ProVision Plus management software designed specifically for the needs of mobility applications, and a full suite of support services that will result in the lowest total cost of ownership.

According to Berg Insights the global cellular router and gateway market is expected to grow at a 12% CAGR to reach $2.8 billion in annual revenues by 2028. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for mobile data services in sectors such as transportation, energy, and public safety for applications like real-time data sharing and video streaming, and GPS tracking across a wide range of connected devices, including mobile data terminals, body-worn cameras, sensors and surveillance systems, and vehicles of all kinds.

Aprisa routers support all major frequency bands including Anterix, CBRS, and FirstNet®, and are certified with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and other major carriers around the world. Aviat offers flexible cloud or premise deployment options, commercial offerings to align with the varied needs of public safety agencies and enterprises, and personalized local support with fully staffed, 24x7 technical assistance centers located around the world.

"We are proud to support first responders who risk their lives to protect and serve," said Pete Smith, CEO of Aviat Networks, "Our LTE/5G router is engineered for mission-critical performance in the toughest conditions— and with this latest offering Aviat can now connect dispatch centers, patrol units, and mobile command posts, keeping first responders connected when it matters most."

Aviat ProVision Plus simplifies the complexity inherent with 5G networking for public safety mobility applications through comprehensive Fault, Configuration, Accounting, Provisioning, and Security (FCAPS) capabilities, as well as integrated management of Aviat and many Third-Party network elements typically found in access and backhaul networks. ProVision support for Aprisa LTE 5G routers now provides carrier coverage visibility and vehicle tracking to increase productivity, reduce downtime and minimize security risks, all while lowering OPEX.

The Aprisa LTE/5G router is manufactured in the USA and is now available for purchase through Aviat's Online Store, from your local Aviat Sales Representative or through one of our authorized partners.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat is the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on LinkedIn and Facebook.

