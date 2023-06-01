Aviat Introduces New Ultra-High Power Indoor Microwave Radio

Aviat's new IRU600 UHP Radio enables relocation of Mission Critical links from 6 to the 11 GHz band to address concerns over potential interference

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the expert in wireless transport and access solutions, today announced a new 11 GHz indoor microwave radio with the highest transmitter power ever supported in the industry, to allow more capacity, longer links and provide operators with an alternative to deploy long distance links without the potential risk of interference in the 6 GHz band.

Aviat's IRU600 UHP (Ultra-High Power) delivers breakthrough transmit power performance which will allow 80% or more of the 90,000 6 GHz links currently in operation in the US to be moved to 11 GHz. This can be achieved with the same size of antennas to avoid any additional tower lease costs and maintaining the required 99.999% availability needed for critical data traffic.

"We are very excited to introduce our latest radio innovation that delivers more power in an 11 GHz digital microwave radio than ever before," said Pete Smith, CEO of Aviat Networks. "With IRU600 UHP operators now have a compelling option to ensure the highest network reliability by relocating mission critical links to the 11 GHz band, all with the lowest TCO."

Aviat has secured the first customer order for IRU600 UHP from a midwestern Utility customer, with initial shipments planned to commence in the second half of 2023.

Aviat is the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

