Aviat Networks and Metaswitch Networks Launch Telecom Infra Project-compliant Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway with Open Networking Principles

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced, in partnership with Metaswitch Networks, its entry into open networking with a Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) solution that conforms to Facebook's Telecom Infra Project (TIP) DCSG specification. The TIP DCSG-compliant solution is designed to support the efficient and cost-effective backhaul of cell site traffic and is based on an open and disaggregated architecture for existing 2G/3G/4G and future 5G mobile infrastructure.

Building on Aviat's Network Operating System (AOS) and leveraging Metaswitch's carrier grade routing stack and NOS Toolkit this is an end-2-end solution operating on TIP DCSG-compliant hardware along with worldwide support for the TIP community. This announcement expands Aviat's engagement and commitment to the TIP community alongside their key partner and architect role in the Open Box Microwave Project Group.

"We are pleased to welcome Aviat and Metaswitch to our DCSG open networking ecosystem in TIP, which is expanding the scope and value of disaggregation to now includes a microwave specialist," said Luis Martin Garcia, Co-Lead, Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways project group, TIP. "Disaggregated technologies can help operators as they build out 5G infrastructure by increasing efficiency and letting them be more agile in introducing new services."

The DCSG specification was developed by the Open Optical & Packet Transport (OOPT) Project Group within TIP in collaboration with leading Tier 1 global mobile operators, including Vodafone, Telefónica, TIM Brazil, BT and Orange.

"We are excited to join the DCSG open network ecosystem and bring our mission critical experience and knowledge to the TIP DCSG specification," said Ola Gustafson, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Aviat Networks. "Our entry into providing DCSG solutions along with our leading architecture role in the Open Box Microwave Project Group underpins our commitment and leadership in next generation microwave networking."

The Metaswitch NOS Toolkit provides the foundation of the disaggregated carrier grade AOS by providing field-hardened L2/L3/MPLS networking protocols integrated with a management framework and the leading merchant silicon chipset.

"As a pioneer in network function disaggregation, Metaswitch is proud to play an important part in the introduction of this innovative new offering from Aviat," said Shriraj Gaglani, EVP of Business and Corporate Development of Metaswitch Networks. "Our carrier-grade NOS toolkit includes silicon HAL, control plane, and programmable management capabilities as selectable, disaggregated components for open networking, and is a true disruptor by enabling fast time to market for new platforms as silicon, networking and management requirements evolve."

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Metaswitch Networks

Metaswitch is the world's leading cloud native communications software company. The company's software solutions are constructively disrupting the way that service providers innovate, build and operate communication services. By working with Metaswitch, visionary service providers are realizing the economic, operational and technology benefits of becoming cloud-based and software-centric. Metaswitch's award-winning solutions are powering more than 1,000 service providers in today's global, ultra-competitive and rapidly changing communications marketplace. For more information, please visit www.metaswitch.com.

Media Contact: Gary Croke, Aviat Networks, Inc., gary.croke@aviatnet.com

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aviatnetworks.com

