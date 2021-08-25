Aviat Networks Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. ("Aviat Networks," "Aviat," or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended July 2, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Company continues to execute on key long-term strategic objectives resulting in continued year-over-year increase in quarterly revenues and Adjusted EBITDA.

Solid balance sheet and liquidity helps position the Company to execute on long-term plans.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Total Revenues: $71.7 million , +14.4% from same quarter last year

, +14.4% from same quarter last year North America : $46.4 million , +21.4% from same quarter last year

: , +21.4% from same quarter last year

International : $25.3 million , +3.5% from same quarter last year

: , +3.5% from same quarter last year GAAP Results: Gross Margin 36.1%; Operating Expenses $22.1 million ; Operating Income $3.7 million , Net Income $2.8 million ; Net Income per diluted share ("Net Income per share") $0.24

Gross Margin 36.1%; Operating Expenses ; Operating Income , Net Income ; Net Income per diluted share ("Net Income per share") Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted EBITDA $7.0 million ; Gross Margin 36.2%; Operating Expenses $20.4 million ; Operating Income $5.6 million ; Net Income $5.3 million ; Net Income per share $0.45

Adjusted EBITDA ; Gross Margin 36.2%; Operating Expenses ; Operating Income ; Net Income ; Net Income per share Net Cash: $47.9 million , +$2.1 million from prior sequential quarter; No loans outstanding at year end

"This was a successful quarter and fiscal year for Aviat," said Peter Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aviat. "We continued to execute on our key long-term focus areas of sales growth, margin expansion, expense reductions and meaningful bottom-line improvements. We continue to demonstrate Aviat's differentiated solutions for 5G, Private Networks and Rural Broadband, capturing share of demand and demonstrating the superiority of our offering."

Mr. Smith continued, "During fiscal 2021, we had wins with Dish Network Corporation, which will help drive our revenue growth starting in fiscal 2022. We have also increased our share of demand in Rural Broadband with wins from internet service providers such as Nextlink, LTD Broadband and Union Wireless, which are expected to benefit from government funding, including the $9 billion 5G Fund for Rural America and the $20 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. As an American company, Aviat is proud to deliver broadband connectivity to rural America, enabling economic, social, healthcare, and educational opportunities for all Americans."

Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Comparisons

Revenues

The Company reported total revenues of $71.7 million for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, compared to $62.7 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period, an increase of $9.0 million or 14.4%. North America revenue of $46.4 million increased by $8.2 million or 21.4%, compared to $38.2 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. International revenue of $25.3 million increased by $0.9 million or 3.5%,compared to $24.4 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period.

For the year ended July 2, 2021, the Company reported total revenues of $274.9 million, as compared to $238.6 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. North America revenue of $183.1 million increased by $31.4 million or 20.7%, as compared to $151.7 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. International revenue of $91.8 million for the fiscal 2021 period increased by $4.9 million or 5.6%, as compared to $86.9 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period.

Gross Margins

In the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 36.1% and non-GAAP gross margin of 36.2%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 34.9% and non-GAAP gross margin of 34.9% in the comparable fiscal 2020 period, an improvement of 120 and 130 basis points, respectively.

For the year ended July 2, 2021, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 37.3%% and non-GAAP gross margin of 37.5%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 35.5% and non-GAAP gross margin of 35.6% in the comparable fiscal 2020 period, an improvement of 180 and 190 basis points, respectively.

Operating Expenses

GAAP total operating expenses for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter were $22.1 million, compared to $19.7 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period, an increase of $2.4 million or 12.2%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, which exclude the impact of restructuring charges and share-based compensation, were $20.4 million for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter compared to $17.5 million for the comparable fiscal 2020 period, an increase of $2.8 million or 16.2% due to reinvesting of restructuring savings in growth related initiatives.

The Company reported GAAP total operating expenses for the fiscal year ended July 2, 2021 of $80.4 million, as compared to $81.3 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period, a decrease of $0.9 million or 1.1%. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of restructuring charges and share-based compensation, total operating expenses for the fiscal year ended July 2, 2021 were $75.6 million, as compared to $75.8 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period.

Operating Income

The Company reported GAAP operating income of $3.7 million for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, compared to $2.1 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $5.6 million for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, compared to $4.4 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period.

For the fiscal year ended July 2, 2021, the Company reported $22.2 million in GAAP operating income, as compared to $3.4 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $27.4 million in fiscal year 2021, compared to $9.1 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period.

Income Taxes

The Company reported a GAAP income tax expense of $0.9 million in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, compared to $1.0 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. For the fiscal year ended July 2, 2021, the Company recorded $87.7 million in GAAP income tax benefit primarily due to the release of $92.2 million in U.S. valuation allowance during fiscal 2021 third quarter, as the Company anticipates on a more-likely-than-not basis that its U.S. operations will have sufficient profits to utilize the deferred tax assets in the foreseeable future. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company will continue to report cash taxes paid in its foreign jurisdictions under the respective transfer pricing agreements.

Net Income / Net Income Per Share

The Company reported GAAP net income of $2.8 million in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter or GAAP net income per share of $0.24. This compared to GAAP net income of $1.1 million or GAAP net income per share of $0.10 in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $5.3 million or a non-GAAP net income per share of $0.45 in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $4.1 million or non-GAAP net income per share of $0.38 in the comparable fiscal 2020 period.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $110.1 million for the fiscal year ended July 2, 2021, or GAAP net income per share of $9.42. GAAP net income in fiscal 2021 was favorably impacted by a release of US valuation allowance of $92.2 million during the fiscal 2021 third quarter. This compared to GAAP net income of $0.3 million or GAAP net income per share of $0.02 in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $26.4 million or net income per share of $2.26 in the fiscal year ended July 2, 2021, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.2 million or net income per share of $0.75 in the comparable fiscal 2020 period.

On April 7, 2021, we effected a two-for-one split in the form of a stock dividend to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2021. Common stock, Additional paid-in-capital, and per share for all periods presented have been retrospectively reclassified to reflect the two-for-one stock split in the form of a stock dividend.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter was $7.0 million, compared to $5.5 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period, a year-over-year improvement of $1.4 million.

For the fiscal 2021 year ended period, the Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $32.8 million, as compared to $13.5 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period, a year-over-year improvement of $19.3 million.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company reported net cash and cash equivalents as of $47.9 million as of July 2, 2021, compared to $45.8 million as of April 2, 2021 and $32.6 million as of July 3, 2020. The Company has no loans outstanding.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Outlook

The Company currently anticipate Revenues for fiscal 2022 to be in the range of $283 million to $293 million, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $35 million to $38 million. This outlook is based on the current supply chain environment.

Conference Call Details

Aviat Networks will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) today, August 25, 2021, to discuss its financial and operational results for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter. Participating on the call will be Peter Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer; Eric Chang, Chief Financial Officer; and Keith Fanneron, Vice President Global Finance and Investor Relations. Following management's remarks, there will be a question and answer period.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial toll-free (US/CAN) 866-465-7577 or toll-free (INTL) 786-815-8431, conference ID: 8999717. We ask that you dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. Additionally, participants are invited to listen via webcast, which will be broadcast live and via replay approximately two hours after the call is completed at http://investors.aviatnetworks.com/events-and-presentations/events .

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold in 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high-performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Aviat's beliefs and expectations regarding business conditions, supply chain environment, new product solutions, customer positioning, revenue, future orders, bookings, new contracts, cost structure, operating income, profitability and financial outlook for fiscal year 2022. All statements, trend analyses and other information contained herein regarding the foregoing beliefs and expectations, as well as about the markets for the services and products of Aviat and trends in revenue, and other statements identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "will," "see," "continue," "delivering," "view," and "intend," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, forward-looking statements are based on estimates reflecting the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the senior management of Aviat regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should therefore be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this document. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include the following:

the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and cash flows;

continued price and margin erosion as a result of increased competition in the microwave transmission industry;

the impact of the volume, timing, and customer, product, and geographic mix of our product orders;

our ability to meet financial covenant requirements which could impact, among other things, our liquidity;

the timing of our receipt of payment for products or services from our customers;

our ability to meet projected new product development dates or anticipated cost reductions of new products;

our suppliers' inability to perform and deliver on time as a result of their financial condition, component shortages, the effects of COVID-19 or other supply chain constraints;

customer acceptance of new products;

the ability of our subcontractors to timely perform;

weakness in the global economy affecting customer spending;

retention of our key personnel;

our ability to manage and maintain key customer relationships;

uncertain economic conditions in the telecommunications sector combined with operator and supplier consolidation;

our failure to protect our intellectual property rights or defend against intellectual property infringement claims by others;

the results of our restructuring efforts;

the ability to preserve and use our net operating loss carryforwards;

the effects of currency and interest rate risks;

the effects of current and future government regulations, including the effects of current restrictions on various commercial and economic activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;

general economic conditions, including uncertainty regarding the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States and other countries where we conduct business;

and other countries where we conduct business; the conduct of unethical business practices in developing countries;

the impact of political turmoil in countries where we have significant business;

the impact of tariffs, the adoption of trade restrictions affecting our products or suppliers, a United States withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, the occurrence of trade wars, the closing of border crossings, and other changes in trade regulations or relationships; and

withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, the occurrence of trade wars, the closing of border crossings, and other changes in trade regulations or relationships; and our ability to implement our stock repurchase program or that it will enhance long-term stockholder value.

For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties for Aviat's business, see "Risk Factors" in Aviat's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 25, 2021 as well as other reports filed by Aviat with the SEC from time to time. Aviat undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Table 1 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2021 Fourth Quarter Summary CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) July 2,

2021

July 3,

2020

July 2,

2021

July 3,

2020 Revenues:













Revenue from product sales $ 49,386



$ 42,117



$ 185,787



$ 153,793

Revenue from services 22,300



20,535



89,124



84,849

Total revenues 71,686



62,652



274,911



238,642

Cost of revenues:













Cost of product sales 31,232



26,855



113,055



95,321

Cost of services 14,575



13,937



59,241



58,625

Total cost of revenues 45,807



40,792



172,296



153,946

Gross margin 25,879



21,860



102,615



84,696

Operating expenses:













Research and development expenses 6,269



4,215



21,810



19,284

Selling and administrative expenses 14,769



13,651



56,324



57,985

Restructuring charges 1,109



1,874



2,271



4,049

Total operating expenses 22,147



19,740



80,405



81,318

Operating income 3,732



2,120



22,210



3,378

Interest income 29



67



230



385

Interest expense —



(31)



—



(54)

Income before income taxes 3,761



2,156



22,440



3,709

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 930



1,013



(87,699)



3,452

Net income $ 2,831



$ 1,143



$ 110,139



$ 257

















Net income per share of common stock outstanding:













Basic $ 0.25



$ 0.11



$ 9.98



$ 0.02

Diluted $ 0.24



$ 0.10



$ 9.42



$ 0.02

Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic 11,158



10,788



11,036



10,782

Diluted 11,950



10,912



11,688



10,936



Table 2 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2021 Fourth Quarter Summary CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands) July 2,

2021

July 3,

2020 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,942



$ 41,618

Accounts receivable, net 48,135



44,661

Unbilled receivables 37,521



28,085

Inventories 23,436



13,997

Customer service inventories 1,431



1,234

Assets held for sale 2,218



—

Other current assets 9,556



10,355

Total current assets 170,239



139,950

Property, plant and equipment, net 11,701



16,911

Deferred income taxes 103,467



12,799

Right of use assets 3,816



3,474

Other assets 8,430



6,667

Total long-term assets 127,414



39,851

TOTAL ASSETS $ 297,653



$ 179,801

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 32,405



$ 31,995

Accrued expenses 28,154



26,920

Short-term lease liabilities 769



1,445

Advance payments and unearned revenue 32,304



21,872

Short-term debt —



9,000

Restructuring liabilities 2,737



2,738

Total current liabilities 96,369



93,970

Unearned revenue 8,592



8,142

Long-term lease liabilities 3,223



2,303

Other long-term liabilities 356



401

Reserve for uncertain tax positions 5,164



5,759

Deferred income taxes 614



545

Total liabilities 114,318



111,120

Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Common stock 112



108

Treasury stock (787)



—

Additional paid-in-capital 818,939



814,283

Accumulated deficit (620,602)



(730,741)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,327)



(14,969)

Total equity 183,335



68,681

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 297,653



$ 179,801



AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2021 Fourth Quarter Summary

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND REGULATION G DISCLOSURE

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional measures of gross margin, research and development expenses, selling and administrative expenses, operating income, provision for or benefit from income taxes, net income, net income per share, and adjusted income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), adjusted to exclude certain costs, charges, gains and losses, as set forth below. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. We also believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in our business and to understand our performance. In addition, we may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as a guide in our forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning process and to measure operating performance for some management compensation purposes. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP follow.

Table 3 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2021 Fourth Quarter Summary RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

July 2, 2021

% of

Revenue

July 3, 2020

% of

Revenue

July 2, 2021

% of

Revenue

July 3, 2020

% of

Revenue

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP gross margin $ 25,879



36.1 %

$ 21,860



34.9 %

$ 102,615



37.3 %

$ 84,696



35.5 % Share-based compensation 93







33







372







182





Non-GAAP gross margin 25,972



36.2 %

21,893



34.9 %

102,987



37.5 %

84,878



35.6 %































GAAP research and development expenses $ 6,269



8.7 %

$ 4,215



6.7 %

$ 21,810



7.9 %

$ 19,284



8.1 % Share-based compensation (71)







(20)







(250)







(112)





Non-GAAP research and development expenses 6,198



8.6 %

4,195



6.7 %

21,560



7.8 %

19,172



8.0 %































GAAP selling and administrative expenses $ 14,769



20.6 %

$ 13,651



21.8 %

$ 56,324



20.5 %

$ 57,985



24.3 % Share-based compensation (603)







(318)







(2,299)







(1,392)





Non-GAAP selling and administrative expenses 14,166



19.8 %

13,333



21.3 %

54,025



19.7 %

56,593



23.7 %































GAAP operating income $ 3,732



5.2 %

$ 2,120



3.4 %

$ 22,210



8.1 %

$ 3,378



1.4 % Share-based compensation 767







371







2,921







1,686





Restructuring charges 1,109







1,874







2,271







4,049





Non-GAAP operating income 5,608



7.8 %

4,365



7.0 %

27,402



10.0 %

9,113



3.8 %































GAAP income tax provision (benefit) $ 930



1.3 %

$ 1,013



1.6 %

$ (87,699)



(31.9) %

$ 3,452



1.4 % Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate (630)







(713)







88,899







(2,252)





Non-GAAP income tax provision 300



0.4 %

300



0.5 %

1,200



0.4 %

1,200



0.5 %































GAAP net income $ 2,831



3.9 %

$ 1,143



1.8 %

$ 110,139



40.1 %

$ 257



0.1 % Share-based compensation 767







371







2,921







1,686





Restructuring charges 1,109







1,874







2,271







4,049





Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate 630







713







(88,899)







2,252





Non-GAAP net income $ 5,337



7.4 %

$ 4,101



6.5 %

$ 26,432



9.6 %

$ 8,244



3.5 %































































Net income per share: GAAP $ 0.24







$ 0.10







$ 9.42







$ 0.02





Non-GAAP $ 0.45







$ 0.38







$ 2.26







$ 0.75





































Shares used in computing net income per share





























GAAP 11,950







10,912







11,688







10,936





Non-GAAP 11,950







10,912







11,688







10,936





































Adjusted EBITDA:





























GAAP net income $ 2,831



3.9 %

$ 1,143



1.8 %

$ 110,139



40.1 %

$ 257



0.1 % Depreciation and amortization of property, plant

and equipment 1,367







1,161







5,383







4,387





Interest income, net (29)







(36)







(230)







(331)





Share-based compensation 767







371







2,921







1,686





Restructuring charges 1,109







1,874







2,271







4,049





Provision for (benefit from) for income taxes 930







1,013







(87,699)







3,452





Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,975



9.7 %

$ 5,526



8.8 %

$ 32,785



11.9 %

$ 13,500



5.7 %



_____________________________________________________ (1) The adjustments above reconcile our GAAP financial results to the non-GAAP financial measures used by us. Our non-GAAP net income excluded share-based compensation, and other non-recurring charges (recovery). Adjusted EBITDA was determined by excluding depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment, interest, provision for or benefit from income taxes, and non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments, as set forth above, from the GAAP net income. Aviat monitors the non-GAAP financial measures included above, and our management believes they are helpful to investors because they provide an additional tool to use in evaluating Aviat's financial and business trends and operating results. In addition, Aviat's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Aviat's performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP items provides meaningful supplemental information to investors, when viewed in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, our GAAP results. However, the non-GAAP financial measures have not been prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures.





The Company's forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA excludes estimates for depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and provision for income taxes. The Company has not reconciled its expectations as to Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to share-based compensation expense and restructuring charges. The actual amount of the excluded stock-based compensation expense and restructuring charges will have a significant impact on the Company's Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, a reconciliation of our forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort.

Table 4 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2021 Fourth Quarter Summary SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

July 2,

2021

July 3,

2020

July 2,

2021

July 3,

2020

(In thousands) North America $ 46,393



$ 38,220



$ 183,071



$ 151,709

International:













Africa and the Middle East 12,885



8,916



44,023



37,595

Europe and Russia 1,773



3,429



8,826



11,157

Latin America and Asia Pacific 10,635



12,087



38,991



38,181



25,293



24,432



91,840



86,933

Total revenue $ 71,686



$ 62,652



$ 274,911



$ 238,642



