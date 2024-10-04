Aviat Networks Announces Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Total Revenue of $116.7 million; Up 28.1% Year-Over-Year

Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $11.9 million

Cash from Operations of $8.3 million in fourth quarter, $30.5 million for full year

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. ("Aviat Networks," "Aviat," or the "Company"), (Nasdaq: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and twelve months ended June 28, 2024.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Pasolink acquisition accretive to Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income in the quarter





Achieved 4th consecutive fiscal year of growth in both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA





Secured statewide win of a new public safety customer, converting customer from legacy incumbent

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Total Revenues: $116.7 million , up 28.1% from the same quarter last year





, up 28.1% from the same quarter last year GAAP Results: Gross Margin 35.3%; Operating Expenses $35.7 million ; Operating Income $5.5 million ; Net Income $1.5 million ; Net Income per diluted share ("Net Income per share") $0.12





Gross Margin 35.3%; Operating Expenses ; Operating Income ; Net Income ; Net Income per diluted share ("Net Income per share") Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted EBITDA $11.9 million ; Gross Margin 35.9%; Operating Expenses $31.3 million ; Operating Income $10.6 million ; Net Income $9.2 million ; Net Income per share $0.72





Adjusted EBITDA ; Gross Margin 35.9%; Operating Expenses ; Operating Income ; Net Income ; Net Income per share Net cash and cash equivalents: $64.6 million ; cash net of debt: $16.3 million

Full Year Financial Highlights

Total Revenues: $408.1 million , up 18.5% from last year





, up 18.5% from last year GAAP Results: Gross Margin 35.5%; Operating Expenses $125.3 million ; Operating Income $19.4 million ; Net Income $10.8 million , Net Income per diluted share $0.86





Gross Margin 35.5%; Operating Expenses ; Operating Income ; Net Income , Net Income per diluted share Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted EBITDA $48.1 million ; Gross Margin 36.4%; Operating Expenses $105.4 million ; Operating Income $43.1 million ; Net Income per diluted share $3.15

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Ended June 28, 2024

Revenues

The Company reported total revenues of $116.7 million for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, compared to $91.1 million in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, an increase of $25.6 million or 28.1%. North America revenue of $56.2 million increased by $1.4 million or 2.5%, compared to $54.8 million in the prior year due to continued execution on private network projects. International revenue of $60.5 million increased by $24.2 million or 66.6%, compared to $36.3 million in the prior year. This growth was due to the addition from the Pasolink acquisition and strong core Aviat revenues in Asia Pacific and Europe regions.

For the twelve months ended June 28, 2024, total revenue increased by 18.5% to $408.1 million, compared to $344.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2023. North America revenue of $206.1 million increased by $5.4 million or 2.7%, compared to $200.7 million in the same period of fiscal 2023. International revenue of $202.0 million increased by $58.3 million or 40.5% as compared to $143.8 million in the same period of fiscal 2023.

Gross Margins

In the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 35.3% and non-GAAP gross margin of 35.9%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 35.9% and non-GAAP gross margin of 36.2% in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, a change of (60) and (30) basis points, respectively. The fluctuations were driven by project and regional customer mix.

For the twelve months ended June 28, 2024, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 35.5% and non-GAAP gross margin of 36.4%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 35.5% and non-GAAP gross margin of 35.8% in the same period of fiscal 2023. GAAP gross margin was flat to the prior year comparison period, and non-GAAP gross margin increased 60 basis points.

Operating Expenses

The Company reported GAAP total operating expenses of $35.7 million for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, compared to $26.3 million in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, an increase of $9.3 million or 35.5%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and merger and acquisition expenses for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter were $31.3 million, compared to $22.0 million in the prior year, an increase of $9.2 million or 41.9%.

For the twelve months ended June 28, 2024, the Company reported total operating expenses of $125.3 million, compared to $97.8 million in the same period of fiscal 2023, an increase of $27.6 million or 28.2%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and merger and acquisition expenses for the twelve months ended June 28, 2024 were $105.4 million, as compared to $84.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2023, an increase of $21.3 million or 25.3%.

Operating Income

The Company reported GAAP operating income of $5.5 million for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, compared to $6.3 million in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, a decrease of $(0.9) million or (13.7)%. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $10.6 million for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, compared to $11.0 million in the prior year, a decrease of $(0.4) million or (3.2)%.

For the twelve months ended June 28, 2024, the Company reported GAAP operating income of $19.4 million, as compared to $24.6 million in the same period of fiscal 2023, a decrease of $(5.2) million or (21.2)%. Operating income decreased primarily due to merger and acquisition related expenses. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $43.1 million, compared to $39.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2023, an increase of $4.1 million or 10.4%.

Income Taxes

The Company reported GAAP income tax expense of $3.1 million in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, compared to $2.0 million in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, an increase of $1.1 million or 53.2%.

For the twelve months ended June 28, 2024, the Company reported GAAP income tax expense of $6.1 million compared to $11.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2023, a decrease of $(5.0) million or (44.9)%. The decrease was driven by non-recurrence of a $2.6 million deferred tax liability in the prior year related to legal entity restructuring.

Net Income / Net Income Per Share

The Company reported GAAP net income of $1.5 million in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and GAAP net income per share of $0.12. This compared to GAAP net income of $3.8 million or GAAP net income per share of $0.32 in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $9.2 million or non-GAAP net income per share of $0.72, compared to non-GAAP net income of $10.3 million or $0.87 per share in the prior year.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $10.8 million for the twelve months ended June 28, 2024, or GAAP net income per fully diluted share of $0.86. This compared to GAAP net income of $10.2 million or $0.86 per share in the comparable fiscal 2023 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $39.2 million or net income per share of $3.15 for the twelve months ended June 28, 2024, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $37.3 million or $3.15 per share in the comparable fiscal 2023 period.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter was $11.9 million, compared to $12.6 million in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter.

For the twelve months ended June 28, 2024, the Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $48.1 million, as compared to $45.2 million in the comparable fiscal 2023 period, an increase of $2.9 million, or 6.4%.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company reported $64.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 28, 2024, compared to $58.2 million as of March 29, 2024. As of June 28, 2024, total debt was $48.4 million, a decrease of $0.6 million from March 29, 2024.

Fiscal 2025 Full Year Guidance

The Company established its fiscal 2025 full year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance as follows:

Full year Revenue between $450 and $490 million

and Full year Adjusted EBITDA between $46.0 and $52.0 million

As previously disclosed, Aviat has identified certain material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting for the 2024 fiscal year. The Company has initiated and will continue to implement measures designed to improve its internal control over financial reporting to remediate these material weaknesses with oversight from the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors and assistance from its external advisors. Please refer to Item 9A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 4, 2024, for more information.

Subsequent to the issuance of the consolidated financial statements and related disclosures for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, the Company identified certain errors in its previously issued consolidated financial statements. The Company evaluated the materiality of the errors and determined that the impacts were not material, individually or in the aggregate, to the Company's previously issued consolidated financial statements for any of the prior reporting periods in which they occurred. The Company has revised the prior period financial statements for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 to correct the errors. The revisions ensure comparability across all periods presented herein. Please refer to Note 16. Revisions to Prior Period Consolidated Financial Statements of the Notes to the consolidated financial statements in our Form 10-K for further information.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Facebook and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Aviat's outlook, business conditions, new product solutions, customer positioning, future orders, bookings, new contracts, cost structure, profitability in fiscal 2025, its recent acquisitions and acquisition strategy, process improvements, measures designed to improve internal controls, plans and objectives of management, realignment plans and review of strategic alternatives and expectations regarding future revenue, gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, operating income or earnings or loss per share. All statements, trend analyses and other information contained herein regarding the foregoing beliefs and expectations, as well as about the markets for the services and products of Aviat and trends in revenue, and other statements identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "will," "see," "continue," "delivering," "view," and "intend," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, forward-looking statements are based on estimates reflecting the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the senior management of Aviat regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should therefore be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this document. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include the following: the disruption the 4RF and NEC transactions may cause to customers, vendors, business partners and our ongoing business; our ability to integrate the operations of the acquired 4RF and NEC businesses with our existing operations and fully realize the expected synergies of the 4RF and NEC transactions on the expected timeline; disruptions relating to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas; continued price and margin erosion in the microwave transmission industry; the impact of the volume, timing, and customer, product, and geographic mix of our product orders; our ability to meet financial covenant requirements; the timing of our receipt of payment; our ability to meet product development dates or anticipated cost reductions of products; our suppliers' inability to perform and deliver on time, component shortages, or other supply chain constraints; the effects of inflation; customer acceptance of new products; the ability of our subcontractors to timely perform; weakness in the global economy affecting customer spending; retention of our key personnel; our ability to manage and maintain key customer relationships; uncertain economic conditions in the telecommunications sector combined with operator and supplier consolidation; our failure to protect our intellectual property rights or defend against intellectual property infringement claims; the results of our restructuring efforts; the effects of currency and interest rate risks; the ability to preserve and use our net operating loss carryforwards; the effects of current and future government regulations; general economic conditions, including uncertainty regarding the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States and other countries where we conduct business; the conduct of unethical business practices in developing countries; the impact of political turmoil in countries where we have significant business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of any proposed or recent acquisitions; the impact of tariffs, the adoption of trade restrictions affecting our products or suppliers, a United States withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, the occurrence of trade wars, the closing of border crossings, and other changes in trade regulations or relationships; our ability to implement our stock repurchase program or that it will enhance long-term stockholder value; and the impact of adverse developments affecting the financial services industry, including events or concerns involving liquidity, defaults or non-performance by financial institutions.

For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties for Aviat's business, see "Risk Factors" in Aviat's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 28, 2024 filed with the SEC on October 4, 2024, as well as other reports filed by Aviat with the SEC from time to time. Aviat undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Table 1 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2024 Fourth Quarter Summary CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) June 28,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 28,

2024

June 30,

2023 Revenues:













Product sales $ 78,795

$ 64,093

$ 274,205

$ 238,579 Services 37,865

27,010

133,878

105,854 Total revenues 116,660

91,103

408,083

344,433 Cost of revenues:













Product sales 50,794

39,363

171,783

150,637 Services 24,727

19,074

91,568

71,414 Total cost of revenues 75,521

58,437

263,351

222,051 Gross margin 41,139

32,666

144,732

122,382 Operating expenses:













Research and development 10,985

6,256

36,426

24,908 Selling and administrative 23,059

19,929

85,038

69,842 Restructuring charges 1,640

157

3,867

3,012 Total operating expenses 35,684

26,342

125,331

97,762 Operating income 5,455

6,324

19,401

24,620 Interest expense, net 916

322

2,337

532 Other (income) expense, net (70)

234

158

2,774 Income before income taxes 4,609

5,768

16,906

21,314 Provision for income taxes 3,060

1,997

6,146

11,145 Net income $ 1,549

$ 3,771

$ 10,760

$ 10,169















Net income per share of common stock outstanding:













Basic $ 0.12

$ 0.33

$ 0.88

$ 0.90 Diluted $ 0.12

$ 0.32

$ 0.86

$ 0.86 Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic 12,597

11,475

12,182

11,358 Diluted 12,829

11,920

12,456

11,855

Table 2 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2024 Fourth Quarter Summary CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 28,

2024

June 30,

2023 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,622

$ 22,242 Accounts receivable, net 158,013

100,911 Unbilled receivables 90,525

57,170 Inventories 62,267

33,428 Assets held for sale 2,720

— Other current assets 27,076

22,164 Total current assets 405,223

235,915 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,480

9,452 Goodwill 8,217

5,112 Intangible assets, net 13,644

9,046 Deferred income taxes 83,112

87,080 Right of use assets 3,710

2,554 Other assets 11,837

13,978 Total long-term assets 130,000

127,222 Total assets $ 535,223

$ 363,137 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 92,854

$ 60,141 Accrued expenses 42,148

24,442 Short-term lease liabilities 1,006

610 Advance payments and unearned revenue 58,839

44,268 Other current liabilities 21,614

600 Current portion of long-term debt 2,396

— Total current liabilities 218,857

130,061 Long-term debt 45,954

— Unearned revenue 7,413

7,416 Long-term lease liabilities 2,823

2,140 Other long-term liabilities 394

314 Reserve for uncertain tax positions 3,485

3,975 Deferred income taxes 412

492 Total liabilities 279,338

144,398 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholder's equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock 126

115 Treasury stock (6,479)

(6,147) Additional paid-in-capital 860,071

830,048 Accumulated deficit (578,513)

(589,273) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,320)

(16,004) Total stockholders' equity 255,885

218,739 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 535,223

$ 363,137

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2024 Fourth Quarter Summary RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND REGULATION G DISCLOSURE

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional measures of gross margin, research and development expenses, selling and administrative expenses, operating income, provision for or benefit from income taxes, net income, net income per share, and adjusted income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), in each case, adjusted to exclude certain costs, charges, gains and losses, as set forth below. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. We also believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in our business and to understand our performance. In addition, we may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as a guide in our forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning process and to measure operating performance for some management compensation purposes. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP follow. 1We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to its corresponding GAAP measure due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to merger and acquisition costs and share-based compensation. In particular, share-based compensation expense is affected by future hiring, turnover, and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to change. Accordingly, reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.

Table 3 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2024 Fourth Quarter Summary RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

June 28,

2024

% of Revenue

June 30,

2023

% of Revenue

June 28,

2024

% of Revenue

June 30,

2023

% of Revenue

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP gross margin $ 41,139

35.3 %

$ 32,666

35.9 %

$ 144,732

35.5 %

$ 122,382

35.5 % Share-based compensation 96





164





406





627



Merger and acquisition related expense 650





174





3,409





180



Non-GAAP gross margin 41,885

35.9 %

33,004

36.2 %

148,547

36.4 %

123,189

35.8 %































GAAP research and development expenses $ 10,985

9.4 %

$ 6,256

6.9 %

$ 36,426

8.9 %

$ 24,908

7.2 % Share-based compensation (141)





(129)





(593)





(514)



Non-GAAP research and development expenses 10,844

9.3 %

6,127

6.7 %

35,833

8.8 %

24,394

7.1 %































GAAP selling and administrative expenses $ 23,059

19.8 %

$ 19,929

21.9 %

$ 85,038

20.8 %

$ 69,842

20.3 % Share-based compensation (1,559)





(1,292)





(6,342)





(5,579)



Merger and acquisition related expense (1,070)





(2,727)





(9,121)





(4,526)



Non-GAAP selling and administrative expenses 20,430

17.5 %

15,910

17.5 %

69,575

17.0 %

59,737

17.3 %































GAAP operating income $ 5,455

4.7 %

$ 6,324

6.9 %

$ 19,401

4.8 %

$ 24,620

7.1 % Share-based compensation 1,796





1,585





7,341





6,720



Merger and acquisition related expense 1,720





2,901





12,530





4,706



Restructuring charges 1,640





157





3,867





3,012



Non-GAAP operating income 10,611

9.1 %

10,967

12.0 %

43,139

10.6 %

39,058

11.3 %































GAAP income tax provision $ 3,060

2.6 %

$ 1,997

2.2 %

$ 6,146

1.5 %

$ 11,145

3.2 % Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate (2,560)





(1,697)





(4,546)





(9,945)



Non-GAAP income tax provision 500

0.4 %

300

0.3 %

1,600

0.4 %

1,200

0.3 %































GAAP net income $ 1,549

1.3 %

$ 3,771

4.1 %

$ 10,760

2.6 %

$ 10,169

3.0 % Share-based compensation 1,796





1,585





7,341





6,720



Merger and acquisition related expense 1,720





2,901





12,530





4,706



Restructuring charges 1,640





157





3,867





3,012



Other (income) expense, net (70)





234





158





2,774



Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate 2,560





1,697





4,546





9,945



Non-GAAP net income $ 9,195

7.9 %

$ 10,345

11.4 %

$ 39,202

9.6 %

$ 37,326

10.8 %































Diluted net income per share: GAAP $ 0.12





$ 0.32





$ 0.86





$ 0.86



Non-GAAP $ 0.72





$ 0.87





$ 3.15





$ 3.15



































Shares used in computing net income per share





























GAAP 12,829





11,920





12,456





11,855



Non-GAAP 12,829





11,920





12,456





11,855



































Adjusted EBITDA:





























GAAP net income $ 1,549

1.3 %

$ 3,771

4.1 %

$ 10,760

2.6 %

$ 10,169

3.0 % Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 1,265





1,615





4,993





6,180



Interest expense, net 916





322





2,337





532



Other (income) expense, net (70)





234





158





2,774



Share-based compensation 1,796





1,585





7,341





6,720



Merger and acquisition related expense 1,720





2,901





12,530





4,706



Restructuring charges 1,640





157





3,867





3,012



Provision for income taxes 3,060





1,997





6,146





11,145



Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,876

10.2 %

$ 12,582

13.8 %

$ 48,132

11.8 %

$ 45,238

13.1 %

































































1 The adjustments above reconcile our GAAP financial results to the non-GAAP financial measures used by us. Our non-GAAP net income excluded share-based compensation, and other non-recurring charges (recovery). Adjusted EBITDA was determined by excluding depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment, interest, provision for or benefit from income taxes, and non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments, as set forth above, from GAAP net income. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP items provides meaningful supplemental information to investors, when viewed in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, our GAAP results. However, the non-GAAP financial measures have not been prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Table 4 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2024 Fourth Quarter Summary SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

June 28,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 28,

2024

June 30,

2023 (In thousands)













North America $ 56,194

$ 54,814

$ 206,073

$ 200,678 International:













Africa and the Middle East 13,063

16,307

48,884

59,674 Europe 7,231

5,067

24,608

18,772 Latin America and Asia Pacific 40,172

14,915

128,518

65,309 Total international 60,466

36,289

202,010

143,755 Total revenue $ 116,660

$ 91,103

$ 408,083

$ 344,433

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.