Aviat Networks Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter and Six Month Financial Results, Increases Full Year Guidance

Total Revenue of $95.0 million; Up 4.8% Year-Over-Year

Gross Margin of 38.8%; Up 330 basis points Year-Over-Year

Operating Income of $5.0 million; Non-GAAP Operating Income of $12.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $13.7 million; Up 6.5% Year-Over-Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. ("Aviat Networks," "Aviat," or the "Company"), (Nasdaq: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended December 29, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights

Continued year-over-year growth in quarterly revenues and gross margins

Achieved 14th consecutive quarter of growth in both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA on a trailing twelve-month basis

Closed acquisition of NEC Corporation's wireless transport business and progressed integration

Delivered record first half revenue in the Aviat Store

Shipped first 11 GHz Ultra-High Power radio to capture upgrade opportunity driven by 6 GHz interference risk

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total Revenues: $95.0 million, up 4.8% from the same quarter last year

$95.0 million, up 4.8% from the same quarter last year GAAP Results: Gross Margin 38.8%; Operating Expenses $31.8 million ; Operating Income $5.0 million ; Net Income $2.9 million ; Net Income per diluted share ("Net Income per share") $0.24

Gross Margin 38.8%; Operating Expenses ; Operating Income ; Net Income ; Net Income per diluted share ("Net Income per share") Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted EBITDA $13.7 million ; Gross Margin 38.8%; Operating Expenses $24.3 million ; Operating Income $12.6 million ; Net Income $11.9 million ; Net Income per share $0.97

Adjusted EBITDA ; Gross Margin 38.8%; Operating Expenses ; Operating Income ; Net Income ; Net Income per share Cash and cash equivalents: $45.9 million ; Debt net of Cash: $3.6 million

"This quarter was significant for Aviat Networks in many ways. We executed on revenue and gross margin growth and reached a record adjusted EBITDA margin. Aviat also closed its transformational acquisition of the NEC Wireless business, which we now refer to as 'Pasolink'" said Pete Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aviat Networks.

Mr. Smith continued, "Integration of Pasolink is ahead of our plan. We have introduced the Aviat Operating Model to the business to improve the customer experience and achieve a stronger and more profitable business for Aviat. We look forward to proving the value of the Aviat Operating Model in the Pasolink business in the quarters ahead."

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 29, 2023

Revenues

The Company reported total revenues of $95.0 million for its fiscal 2024 second quarter, compared to $90.7 million in the fiscal 2023 second quarter, an increase of $4.4 million or 4.8%. North America revenue of $51.3 million decreased by $(0.7) million or (1.4)%, compared to $52.0 million in the prior year due to timing of public safety projects. International revenue of $43.7 million increased by $5.1 million or 13.1%, compared to $38.6 million in the prior year. Growth in Latin America and Asia Pacific more than offset the large initial Bharti Airtel shipment in the prior year quarter and currency headwinds for local service revenue in Africa.

For the six months ended December 29, 2023, revenue increased by 6.2% to $182.6 million, compared to $171.9 million in the same period of fiscal 2023. North America revenue of $106.8 million increased by $5.9 million or 5.9%, compared to $100.9 million in the same period of fiscal 2023. International revenue of $75.8 million increased by $4.7 million or 6.7% as compared to $71.0 million in the same period of fiscal 2023.

Gross Margins

In the fiscal 2024 second quarter, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 38.8% and non-GAAP gross margin of 38.8%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 35.5% and non-GAAP gross margin of 35.7% in the fiscal 2023 second quarter, an increase of 330 and 310 basis points, respectively. The improvement was driven by higher software sales and favorable project mix.

For the six months ended December 29, 2023, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 37.6% and non-GAAP gross margin of 37.8%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 35.9% and non-GAAP gross margin of 36.1% in the same period of fiscal 2023, an increase of 170 basis points for both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin.

Operating Expenses

The Company reported GAAP total operating expenses of $31.8 million for the fiscal 2024 second quarter, compared to $23.5 million in the fiscal 2023 second quarter, an increase of $8.3 million or 35.2%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and merger and acquisition expenses for the fiscal 2024 second quarter were $24.3 million, compared to $21.0 million in the prior year, an increase of $3.3 million or 15.6%.

For the six months ended December 29, 2023, the Company reported total operating expenses of $58.1 million, compared to $49.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2023, an increase of $9.1 million or 18.5%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and merger and acquisition expenses for the six months ended December 29, 2023 were $45.6 million, as compared to $41.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2023, an increase of $4.2 million or 10.1%.

Operating Income

The Company reported GAAP operating income of $5.0 million for the fiscal 2024 second quarter, compared to $8.7 million in the fiscal 2023 second quarter, a decrease of $(3.7) million or (42.5)%. Operating income decreased primarily due to merger and acquisition related expenses. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $12.6 million for the fiscal 2024 second quarter, compared to $11.4 million in the prior year, an increase of $1.2 million or 10.9%.

For the six months ended December 29, 2023, the Company reported GAAP operating income of $10.5 million, as compared to $12.6 million in the same period of fiscal 2023, a decrease of $(2.1) million or (16.3)%. Operating income decreased primarily due to merger and acquisition related expenses. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $23.3 million, compared to $20.6 million in the same period of fiscal 2023, an increase of $2.8 million or 13.4%.

Income Taxes

The Company reported GAAP income tax expense of $2.3 million in the fiscal 2024 second quarter, compared to $3.1 million in the fiscal 2023 second quarter, a decrease of $(0.7) million or (24.1)%.

For the six months ended December 29, 2023, the Company reported GAAP income tax expense of $3.0 million compared to $7.0 million in the same period of fiscal 2023, a decrease of $(4.0) million or (57.1)%. The decrease was driven by non-recurrence of a $2.6 million deferred tax liability in the prior year related to legal entity restructuring.

Net Income / Net Income Per Share

The Company reported GAAP net income of $2.9 million in the fiscal 2024 second quarter or GAAP net income per share of $0.24. This compared to GAAP net income of $6.0 million or GAAP net income per share of $0.51 in the fiscal 2023 second quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $11.9 million or non-GAAP net income per share of $0.97, compared to non-GAAP net income of $11.1 million or $0.94 per share in the prior year.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $6.9 million for the six months ended December 29, 2023, or GAAP net income per fully diluted share of $0.57. This compared to GAAP net income of $3.3 million or $0.28 per share in the comparable fiscal 2023 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $22.3 million or net income per share of $1.84 for the six months ended December 29, 2023, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $19.9 million or $1.69 per share in the comparable fiscal 2023 period.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the fiscal 2024 second quarter was $13.7 million, compared to $12.9 million in the fiscal 2023 second quarter, an increase of $0.8 million or 6.5%.

For the six months ended December 29, 2023, the Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $25.8 million, as compared to $23.6 million in the comparable fiscal 2023 period, an increase of $2.2 million, or 9.5%.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company reported $45.9 million in cash as of December 29, 2023, compared to $22.2 million as of June 30, 2023. Total debt increased to $49.7 million as of December 29, 2023, compared to no debt as of September 29, 2023. The debt was incurred to fund the acquisition of the NEC Wireless business during the quarter. Significant additions to the balance sheet as of the acquisition date in the fiscal 2024 second quarter were as follows:

$51.9 million of Accounts Receivable;

of Accounts Receivable; $35.6 million of Inventories; and

of Inventories; and $18.5 million of Accounts Payable and other liabilities.

Fiscal 2024 Full Year Outlook

The Company is raising its fiscal 2024 full year guidance as follows:

Full year Revenue between $425 and $432 million

and Full year Adjusted EBITDA between $51.0 and $56.0 million 1

Conference Call Details

Aviat Networks will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) today, February 6, 2024, to discuss its financial and operational results for the fiscal 2024 second quarter ended December 29, 2023. Participating on the call will be Peter Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer; David Gray, Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew Fredrickson, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Following management's remarks, there will be a question and answer period.

Interested parties may access the conference call live via the webcast through Aviat Network's Investor Relations website at investors.aviatnetworks.com/events-and-presentations/events, or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form . Once registered, telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that must be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available after the call on the Company's investor relations website.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Aviat's beliefs and expectations regarding the transaction with NEC, outlook, business conditions, new product solutions, customer positioning, future orders, bookings, new contracts, cost structure, profitability in fiscal 2024, process improvements, plans and objectives of management, realignment plans and review of strategic alternatives and expectations regarding future revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, operating income of earnings or loss per share. All statements, trend analyses and other information contained herein regarding the foregoing beliefs and expectations, as well as about the markets for the services and products of Aviat and trends in revenue, and other statements identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "will," "see," "continue," "delivering," "view," and "intend," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, forward-looking statements are based on estimates reflecting the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the senior management of Aviat regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should therefore be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this document. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include the following: disruption the NEC transaction may cause to customers, vendors, business partners and our ongoing business; our ability to integrate the operations of the acquired NEC Corporation businesses with our existing operations and fully realize the expected synergies of the NEC Transaction on the expected timeline; the impact of COVID-19; disruptions relating to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas; continued price and margin erosion in the microwave transmission industry; the impact of the volume, timing, and customer, product, and geographic mix of our product orders; our ability to meet financial covenant requirements; the timing of our receipt of payment; our ability to meet product development dates or anticipated cost reductions of products; our suppliers' inability to perform and deliver on time, component shortages, or other supply chain constraints; the effects of inflation; customer acceptance of new products; the ability of our subcontractors to timely perform; weakness in the global economy affecting customer spending; retention of our key personnel; our ability to manage and maintain key customer relationship; uncertain economic conditions in the telecommunications sector combined with operator and supplier consolidation; our failure to protect our intellectual property rights or defend against intellectual property infringement claims; the results of our restructuring efforts; the effects of currency and interest rate risks; the effects of current and future government regulations; general economic conditions, including uncertainty regarding the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States and other countries where we conduct business; the conduct of unethical business practices in developing countries; the impact of political turmoil in countries where we have significant business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of any proposed or recent acquisitions; the impact of tariffs, the adoption of trade restrictions affecting our products or suppliers, a United States withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, the occurrence of trade wars, the closing of border crossings, and other changes in trade regulations or relationships; our ability to implement our stock repurchase program or that it will enhance long-term stockholder value; and the impact of adverse developments affecting the financial services industry, including events or concerns involving liquidity, defaults or non-performance by financial institutions.

For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties for Aviat's business, see "Risk Factors" in Aviat's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 30, 2023, as well as other reports filed by Aviat with the SEC from time to time. Aviat undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Investor Relations:

Andrew Fredrickson

Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Phone: (408) 501-6214

Email: [email protected]

Table 1 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter Summary CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) December 29,

2023

December 30,

2022

December 29,

2023

December 30,

2022 Revenues:













Product sales $ 66,392

$ 65,561

$ 125,937

$ 120,662 Services 28,644

25,122

56,665

51,272 Total revenues 95,036

90,683

182,602

171,934 Cost of revenues:













Product sales 37,671

40,569

73,984

75,822 Services 20,535

17,894

39,936

34,438 Total cost of revenues 58,206

58,463

113,920

110,260 Gross margin 36,830

32,220

68,682

61,674 Operating expenses:













Research and development 8,394

6,047

14,818

12,134 Selling and administrative 21,442

16,567

40,679

34,071 Restructuring charges 2,000

928

2,644

2,878 Total operating expenses 31,836

23,542

58,141

49,083 Operating income 4,994

8,678

10,541

12,591 Other (income) expense, net (243)

(460)

658

2,322 Income before income taxes 5,237

9,138

9,883

10,269 Provision for income taxes 2,347

3,092

2,988

6,969 Net income $ 2,890

$ 6,046

$ 6,895

$ 3,300















Net income per share of common stock outstanding:













Basic $ 0.24

$ 0.53

$ 0.59

$ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.24

$ 0.51

$ 0.57

$ 0.28 Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic 12,001

11,347

11,788

11,273 Diluted 12,229

11,805

12,093

11,795

Table 2

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter Summary

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



(In thousands) December 29,

2023

June 30,

2023 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,914

$ 22,242 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,167 and $719 149,919

101,653 Unbilled receivables 77,176

58,588 Inventories 66,784

33,057 Other current assets 27,168

22,164 Total current assets 366,961

237,704 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,441

9,452 Goodwill 5,653

5,112 Intangible assets, net 15,735

9,046 Deferred income taxes 86,108

86,650 Right of use assets 3,107

2,554 Other assets 13,102

13,978 Total long-term assets 133,146

126,792 Total assets $ 500,107

$ 364,496 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 67,382

$ 60,141 Accrued expenses 33,716

24,442 Short-term lease liabilities 777

610 Advance payments and unearned revenue 54,984

44,268 Restructuring liabilities 1,532

600 Other current liabilities 22,928

— Current portion of long-term debt 2,395

— Total current liabilities 183,714

130,061 Long-term debt 47,151

— Unearned revenue 8,039

7,416 Long-term lease liabilities 2,518

2,140 Other long-term liabilities 391

314 Reserve for uncertain tax positions 3,866

3,975 Deferred income taxes 492

492 Total liabilities 246,171

144,398 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholder's equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock 125

115 Treasury stock (6,479)

(6,147) Additional paid-in-capital 856,735

830,048 Accumulated deficit (581,019)

(587,914) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,426)

(16,004) Total stockholders' equity 253,936

220,098 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 500,107

$ 364,496

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.



Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter Summary



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND REGULATION G DISCLOSURE



To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional measures of gross margin, research and development expenses, selling and administrative expenses, operating income, provision for or benefit from income taxes, net income, net income per share, and adjusted income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), in each case, adjusted to exclude certain costs, charges, gains and losses, as set forth below. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. We also believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in our business and to understand our performance. In addition, we may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as a guide in our forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning process and to measure operating performance for some management compensation purposes. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP follow.

1We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to its corresponding GAAP measure due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to merger and acquisition costs and share-based compensation. In particular, share-based compensation expense is affected by future hiring, turnover, and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to change. Accordingly, reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.

Table 3 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter Summary RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

December

29, 2023

% of Revenue

December

30, 2022

% of Revenue

December

29, 2023

% of Revenue

December

30, 2022

% of Revenue

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP gross margin $ 36,830

38.8 %

$ 32,220

35.5 %

$ 68,682

37.6 %

$ 61,674

35.9 % Share-based compensation 1





166





184





338



Merger and acquisition related expense 66





—





109





—



Non-GAAP gross margin 36,897

38.8 %

32,386

35.7 %

68,975

37.8 %

62,012

36.1 %































GAAP research and development expenses $ 8,394

8.8 %

$ 6,047

6.7 %

$ 14,818

8.1 %

$ 12,134

7.1 % Share-based compensation (151)





(137)





(297)





(272)



Non-GAAP research and development expenses 8,243

8.7 %

5,910

6.5 %

14,521

8.0 %

11,862

6.9 %































GAAP selling and administrative expenses $ 21,442

22.6 %

$ 16,567

18.3 %

$ 40,679

22.3 %

$ 34,071

19.8 % Share-based compensation (1,673)





(1,356)





(3,178)





(2,887)



Merger and acquisition related expense (3,723)





(104)





(6,394)





(1,620)



Non-GAAP selling and administrative expenses 16,046

16.9 %

15,107

16.7 %

31,107

17.0 %

29,564

17.2 %































GAAP operating income $ 4,994

5.3 %

$ 8,678

9.6 %

$ 10,541

5.8 %

$ 12,591

7.3 % Share-based compensation 1,825





1,659





3,659





3,497



Merger and acquisition related expense 3,789





104





6,503





1,620



Restructuring charges 2,000





928





2,644





2,878



Non-GAAP operating income 12,608

13.3 %

11,369

12.5 %

23,347

12.8 %

20,586

12.0 %































GAAP income tax provision $ 2,347

2.5 %

$ 3,092

3.4 %

$ 2,988

1.6 %

$ 6,969

4.1 % Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate (2,047)





(2,792)





(2,388)





(6,369)



Non-GAAP income tax provision 300

0.3 %

300

0.3 %

600

0.3 %

600

0.3 %































GAAP net income $ 2,890

3.0 %

$ 6,046

6.7 %

$ 6,895

3.8 %

$ 3,300

1.9 % Share-based compensation 1,825





1,659





3,659





3,497



Merger and acquisition related expense 3,789





104





6,503





1,620



Restructuring charges 2,000





928





2,644





2,878



Other (income) expense, net (637)





(425)





165





2,234



Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate 2,047





2,792





2,388





6,369



Non-GAAP net income $ 11,914

12.5 %

$ 11,104

12.2 %

$ 22,254

12.2 %

$ 19,898

11.6 %































Diluted net income per share: GAAP $ 0.24





$ 0.51





$ 0.57





$ 0.28



Non-GAAP $ 0.97





$ 0.94





$ 1.84





$ 1.69



































Shares used in computing net income per share





























GAAP 12,229





11,805





12,093





11,795



Non-GAAP 12,229





11,805





12,093





11,795



































Adjusted EBITDA:





























GAAP net income $ 2,890

3.0 %

$ 6,046

6.7 %

$ 6,895

3.8 %

$ 3,300

1.9 % Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 1,140





1,545





2,484





3,013



Other (income) expense, net (243)





(460)





658





2,322



Share-based compensation 1,825





1,659





3,659





3,497



Merger and acquisition related expense 3,789





104





6,503





1,620



Restructuring charges 2,000





928





2,644





2,878



Provision for income taxes 2,347





3,092





2,988





6,969



Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,748

14.5 %

$ 12,914

14.2 %

$ 25,831

14.1 %

$ 23,599

13.7 %

(1) The adjustments above reconcile our GAAP financial results to the non-GAAP financial measures used by us. Our non-GAAP net income excluded share-based compensation, and other non-recurring charges (recovery). Adjusted EBITDA was determined by excluding depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment, interest, provision for or benefit from income taxes, and non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments, as set forth above, from GAAP net income. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP items provides meaningful supplemental information to investors, when viewed in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, our GAAP results. However, the non-GAAP financial measures have not been prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Table 4 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter Summary SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

December 29,

2023

December 30,

2022

December 29,

2023

December 30,

2022 (In thousands)













North America $ 51,326

$ 52,049

$ 106,834

$ 100,897 International:













Africa and the Middle East 14,502

14,135

24,455

25,119 Europe 5,578

5,334

10,830

9,834 Latin America and Asia Pacific 23,630

19,165

40,483

36,084 Total international 43,710

38,634

75,768

71,037 Total revenue $ 95,036

$ 90,683

$ 182,602

$ 171,934

