Aviat Networks Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter and Nine Month Financial Results

Total Revenue of $111.6 million; Up 33.7% Year-Over-Year

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.0 million; Up 11.1% Year-Over-Year

Cash from Operations of $15.3 million in current quarter, $22.2 million year-to-date

AUSTIN, Texas, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. ("Aviat Networks," "Aviat," or the "Company"), (Nasdaq: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended March 29, 2024.

Third Quarter Highlights

Grew core Aviat revenue by 7%, driven by strong international sales and private network growth

Achieved 15th consecutive quarter of growth in both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA on a trailing twelve-month basis

Generated positive free cash flow in the quarter from both the core Aviat and Pasolink businesses

Secured first India microwave backhaul radio orders adding an addressable segment of $200 million

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Total Revenues: $111.6 million , up 33.7% from the same quarter last year

, up 33.7% from the same quarter last year GAAP Results: Gross Margin 32.7%; Operating Expenses $31.5 million ; Operating Income $5.0 million ; Net Income $3.4 million ; Net Income per diluted share ("Net Income per share") $0.27

Gross Margin 32.7%; Operating Expenses ; Operating Income ; Net Income ; Net Income per diluted share ("Net Income per share") Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted EBITDA $12.0 million ; Gross Margin 35.2%; Operating Expenses $28.5 million ; Operating Income $10.8 million ; Net Income $9.4 million ; Net Income per share $0.73

Adjusted EBITDA ; Gross Margin 35.2%; Operating Expenses ; Operating Income ; Net Income ; Net Income per share Net cash and marketable securities: $59.2 million ; cash net of debt: $10.2 million

"This quarter Aviat achieved continued organic revenue and profitability growth," said Pete Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aviat Networks. "We focused on our customers' needs and maintained discipline on our costs."

Mr. Smith continued, "The company continues to integrate the recently acquired Pasolink business. We are currently ahead of plan from a profitability and cash flow standpoint and are set to exceed our planned internal rate of return for the acquisition."

Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 29, 2024

Revenues

The Company reported total revenues of $111.6 million for its fiscal 2024 third quarter, compared to $83.5 million in the fiscal 2023 third quarter, an increase of $28.1 million or 33.7%. North America revenue of $44.4 million decreased by $(1.7) million or (3.6)%, compared to $46.1 million in the prior year due to the near completion of a large tier 1 project. International revenue of $67.2 million increased by $29.8 million or 79.6%, compared to $37.4 million in the prior year. This growth was due to the addition of the Pasolink business and strong core Aviat revenues in Latin America and Asia Pacific regions.

For the nine months ended March 29, 2024, revenue increased by 15.2% to $294.2 million, compared to $255.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2023. North America revenue of $151.2 million increased by $4.3 million or 2.9%, compared to $147.0 million in the same period of fiscal 2023. International revenue of $143.0 million increased by $34.5 million or 31.8% as compared to $108.5 million in the same period of fiscal 2023.

Gross Margins

In the fiscal 2024 third quarter, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 32.7% and non-GAAP gross margin of 35.2%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 35.7% and non-GAAP gross margin of 35.9% in the fiscal 2023 third quarter, a decrease of (300) and (70) basis points, respectively. The decrease was driven by expected near term dilution from the Pasolink business.

For the nine months ended March 29, 2024, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 35.8% and non-GAAP gross margin of 36.8%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 35.8% and non-GAAP gross margin of 36.0% in the same period of fiscal 2023. GAAP gross margin was flat to the prior year comparison period, and non-GAAP gross margin increased 80 basis points.

Operating Expenses

The Company reported GAAP total operating expenses of $31.5 million for the fiscal 2024 third quarter, compared to $22.3 million in the fiscal 2023 third quarter, an increase of $9.2 million or 41.0%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and merger and acquisition expenses for the fiscal 2024 third quarter were $28.5 million, compared to $20.7 million in the prior year, an increase of $7.8 million or 37.9%.

For the nine months ended March 29, 2024, the Company reported total operating expenses of $89.6 million, compared to $71.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2023, an increase of $18.2 million or 25.5%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and merger and acquisition expenses for the nine months ended March 29, 2024 were $74.1 million, as compared to $62.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2023, an increase of $12.0 million or 19.4%.

Operating Income

The Company reported GAAP operating income of $5.0 million for the fiscal 2024 third quarter, compared to $7.5 million in the fiscal 2023 third quarter, a decrease of $(2.5) million or (32.9)%. Operating income decreased primarily due to merger and acquisition related expenses. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $10.8 million for the fiscal 2024 third quarter, compared to $9.3 million in the prior year, an increase of $1.5 million or 16.2%.

For the nine months ended March 29, 2024, the Company reported GAAP operating income of $15.6 million, as compared to $20.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2023, a decrease of $(4.5) million or (22.5)%. Operating income decreased primarily due to merger and acquisition related expenses. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $34.2 million, compared to $29.9 million in the same period of fiscal 2023, an increase of $4.3 million or 14.3%.

Income Taxes

The Company reported GAAP income tax expense of $0.6 million in the fiscal 2024 third quarter, compared to $2.2 million in the fiscal 2023 third quarter, a decrease of $(1.6) million or (71.6)%.

For the nine months ended March 29, 2024, the Company reported GAAP income tax expense of $3.6 million compared to $9.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2023, a decrease of $(5.5) million or (60.6)%. The decrease was driven by non-recurrence of a $2.6 million deferred tax liability in the prior year related to legal entity restructuring.

Net Income / Net Income Per Share

The Company reported GAAP net income of $3.4 million in the fiscal 2024 third quarter or GAAP net income per share of $0.27. This compared to GAAP net income of $4.9 million or GAAP net income per share of $0.41 in the fiscal 2023 third quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $9.4 million or non-GAAP net income per share of $0.73, compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.9 million or $0.75 per share in the prior year.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $10.3 million for the nine months ended March 29, 2024, or GAAP net income per fully diluted share of $0.84. This compared to GAAP net income of $8.2 million or $0.69 per share in the comparable fiscal 2023 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $31.6 million or net income per share of $2.57 for the nine months ended March 29, 2024, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $28.8 million or $2.43 per share in the comparable fiscal 2023 period.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the fiscal 2024 third quarter was $12.0 million, compared to $10.8 million in the fiscal 2023 third quarter, an increase of $1.2 million or 11.1%.

For the nine months ended March 29, 2024, the Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $37.9 million, as compared to $34.4 million in the comparable fiscal 2023 period, an increase of $3.4 million, or 10.0%.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company reported $59.2 million in cash and marketable securities as of March 29, 2024, compared to $22.2 million as of June 30, 2023. Accounts receivable and unbilled receivables declined by $14.1 million in the fiscal 2024 third quarter, and inventory declined by $10.0 million. As of March 29, 2024, total debt was $48.9 million, a decrease of $0.6 million from December 29, 2023.

Fiscal 2024 Full Year Outlook

The Company is updating its fiscal 2024 full year guidance as follows:

Full year Revenue between $408 and $418 million

and Full year Adjusted EBITDA range remains unchanged between $51.0 and $56.0 million

Table 1 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Summary CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) March 29,

2024

March 31,

2023

March 29,

2024

March 31,

2023 Revenues:













Product sales $ 70,857

$ 54,811

$ 196,794

$ 175,473 Services 40,756

28,669

97,421

79,941 Total revenues 111,613

83,480

294,215

255,414 Cost of revenues:













Product sales 47,791

35,745

121,775

111,567 Services 27,288

17,902

67,224

52,340 Total cost of revenues 75,079

53,647

188,999

163,907 Gross margin 36,534

29,833

105,216

91,507 Operating expenses:













Research and development 10,623

6,518

25,441

18,652 Selling and administrative 21,300

15,842

61,979

49,913 Restructuring (recovery) charges (417)

(23)

2,227

2,855 Total operating expenses 31,506

22,337

89,647

71,420 Operating income 5,028

7,496

15,569

20,087 Interest expense, net 928

122

1,421

210 Other expense, net 63

306

228

2,540 Income before income taxes 4,037

7,068

13,920

17,337 Provision for income taxes 619

2,179

3,607

9,148 Net income $ 3,418

$ 4,889

$ 10,313

$ 8,189















Net income per share of common stock outstanding:













Basic $ 0.27

$ 0.43

$ 0.86

$ 0.72 Diluted $ 0.27

$ 0.41

$ 0.84

$ 0.69 Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic 12,555

11,413

12,043

11,319 Diluted 12,779

11,884

12,325

11,829

Table 2 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Summary CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) March 29,

2024

June 30,

2023 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,201

$ 22,242 Marketable securities 988

2 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,250 and $719 138,366

101,653 Unbilled receivables 74,650

58,588 Inventories 56,812

33,057 Assets held for sale 2,720

— Other current assets 30,721

22,162 Total current assets 362,458

237,704 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,398

9,452 Goodwill 8,217

5,112 Intangible assets, net 13,995

9,046 Deferred income taxes 84,578

86,650 Right of use assets 2,985

2,554 Other assets 11,712

13,978 Total long-term assets 127,885

126,792 Total assets $ 490,343

$ 364,496 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 64,557

$ 60,141 Accrued expenses 38,516

24,442 Short-term lease liabilities 780

610 Advance payments and unearned revenue 42,144

44,268 Restructuring liabilities 350

600 Other current liabilities 22,396

— Current portion of long-term debt 2,395

— Total current liabilities 171,138

130,061 Long-term debt 46,552

— Unearned revenue 7,676

7,416 Long-term lease liabilities 2,370

2,140 Other long-term liabilities 405

314 Reserve for uncertain tax positions 3,222

3,975 Deferred income taxes 473

492 Total liabilities 231,836

144,398 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholder's equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock 126

115 Treasury stock (6,479)

(6,147) Additional paid-in-capital 858,228

830,048 Accumulated deficit (577,601)

(587,914) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,767)

(16,004) Total stockholders' equity 258,507

220,098 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 490,343

$ 364,496

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Summary RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND REGULATION G DISCLOSURE To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional measures of gross margin, research and development expenses, selling and administrative expenses, operating income, provision for or benefit from income taxes, net income, net income per share, and adjusted income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), in each case, adjusted to exclude certain costs, charges, gains and losses, as set forth below. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. We also believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in our business and to understand our performance. In addition, we may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as a guide in our forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning process and to measure operating performance for some management compensation purposes. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP follow.

1We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to its corresponding GAAP measure due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to merger and acquisition costs and share-based compensation. In particular, share-based compensation expense is affected by future hiring, turnover, and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to change. Accordingly, reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.

Table 3 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Summary RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 29,

2024

% of Revenue

March 31,

2023

% of Revenue

March 29,

2024

% of Revenue

March 31,

2023

% of Revenue

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP gross margin $ 36,534

32.7 %

$ 29,833

35.7 %

$ 105,216

35.8 %

$ 91,507

35.8 % Share-based compensation 126





125





310





463



Merger and acquisition related expense 2,650





6





2,759





6



Non-GAAP gross margin 39,310

35.2 %

29,964

35.9 %

108,285

36.8 %

91,976

36.0 %































GAAP research and development expenses $ 10,623

9.5 %

$ 6,518

7.8 %

$ 25,441

8.6 %

$ 18,652

7.3 % Share-based compensation (155)





(113)





(452)





(385)



Non-GAAP research and development expenses 10,468

9.4 %

6,405

7.7 %

24,989

8.5 %

18,267

7.2 %































GAAP selling and administrative expenses $ 21,300

19.1 %

$ 15,842

19.0 %

$ 61,979

21.1 %

$ 49,913

19.5 % Share-based compensation (1,605)





(1,400)





(4,783)





(4,287)



Merger and acquisition related expense (1,657)





(179)





(8,051)





(1,799)



Non-GAAP selling and administrative expenses 18,038

16.2 %

14,263

17.1 %

49,145

16.7 %

43,827

17.2 %































GAAP operating income $ 5,028

4.5 %

$ 7,496

9.0 %

$ 15,569

5.3 %

$ 20,087

7.9 % Share-based compensation 1,886





1,638





5,545





5,135



Merger and acquisition related expense 4,307





185





10,810





1,805



Restructuring (recovery) charges (417)





(23)





2,227





2,855



Non-GAAP operating income 10,804

9.7 %

9,296

11.1 %

34,151

11.6 %

29,882

11.7 %































GAAP income tax provision $ 619

0.6 %

$ 2,179

2.6 %

$ 3,607

1.2 %

$ 9,148

3.6 % Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate (119)





(1,879)





(2,507)





(8,248)



Non-GAAP income tax provision 500

0.4 %

300

0.4 %

1,100

0.4 %

900

0.4 %































GAAP net income $ 3,418

3.1 %

$ 4,889

5.9 %

$ 10,313

3.5 %

$ 8,189

3.2 % Share-based compensation 1,886





1,638





5,545





5,135



Merger and acquisition related expense 4,307





185





10,810





1,805



Restructuring (recovery) charges (417)





(23)





2,227





2,855



Other expense, net 63





306





228





2,540



Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate 119





1,879





2,507





8,248



Non-GAAP net income $ 9,376

8.4 %

$ 8,874

10.6 %

$ 31,630

10.8 %

$ 28,772

11.3 %































Diluted net income per share: GAAP $ 0.27





$ 0.41





$ 0.84





$ 0.69



Non-GAAP $ 0.73





$ 0.75





$ 2.57





$ 2.43



































Shares used in computing net income per share





























GAAP 12,779





11,884





12,325





11,829



Non-GAAP 12,779





11,884





12,325





11,829



































Adjusted EBITDA:





























GAAP net income $ 3,418

3.1 %

$ 4,889

5.9 %

$ 10,313

3.5 %

$ 8,189

3.2 % Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and

equipment and intangible assets 1,244





1,552





3,728





4,565



Interest expense, net 928





122





1,421





210



Other expense, net 63





306





228





2,540



Share-based compensation 1,886





1,638





5,545





5,135



Merger and acquisition related expense 4,307





185





10,810





1,805



Restructuring (recovery) charges (417)





(23)





2,227





2,855



Provision for income taxes 619





2,179





3,607





9,148



Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,048

10.8 %

$ 10,848

13.0 %

$ 37,879

12.9 %

$ 34,447

13.5 %





(1) The adjustments above reconcile our GAAP financial results to the non-GAAP financial measures used by us. Our non-GAAP net income excluded share-based compensation, and other non-recurring charges (recovery). Adjusted EBITDA was determined by excluding depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment, interest, provision for or benefit from income taxes, and non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments, as set forth above, from GAAP net income. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP items provides meaningful supplemental information to investors, when viewed in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, our GAAP results. However, the non-GAAP financial measures have not been prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Table 4 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Summary SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 29,

2024

March 31,

2023

March 29,

2024

March 31,

2023 (In thousands)













North America $ 44,409

$ 46,064

$ 151,243

$ 146,961 International:













Africa and the Middle East 11,401

19,235

35,856

44,354 Europe 6,549

3,871

17,379

13,705 Latin America and Asia Pacific 49,254

14,310

89,737

50,394 Total international 67,204

37,416

142,972

108,453 Total revenue $ 111,613

$ 83,480

$ 294,215

$ 255,414

