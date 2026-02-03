Aviat Networks Announces Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter and Six Month Financial Results

Total Q2 Revenues of $111.5 million

Q2 Operating Income of $7.3 million; Q2 Non-GAAP Operating Income of $9.6 million

Q2 Net Income of $5.7 million; Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $11.3 million

Q2 Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.44; Q2 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.54

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. ("Aviat Networks," "Aviat," or the "Company"), (Nasdaq: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2026 second quarter ended December 26, 2025.

Second Quarter Highlights

Achieved highest level of second quarter bookings in over a decade

Generated cash from operating activities in the second quarter of $23.9 million

Realized total quarterly revenues of $111.5 million and fiscal 2026 year-to-date revenues of $218.8 million, up 5.9% versus the first half of fiscal 2025

Grew GAAP net income by $1.2 million or 27.2% compared to the year-ago quarter and increased GAAP net income by $13.3 million in the first half of fiscal 2026 compared to the first half of fiscal 2025

Expanded Adjusted EBITDA by $13.2 million in the first half of fiscal 2026 compared to the first half of fiscal 2025, driven by improved gross margins and ongoing operating expense management

Secured initial purchase order from U.S. tier one operator for Aviat's multi-dwelling unit solution providing multi-gigabit 5G-based services over high-capacity millimeter-wave spectrum

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total Revenues: $111.5 million

$111.5 million GAAP Results: Gross Margin 32.4%; Operating Expenses $28.8 million; Operating Income $7.3 million; Net Income $5.7 million; Net Income per diluted share ("Net Income per share") $0.44

Gross Margin 32.4%; Operating Expenses $28.8 million; Operating Income $7.3 million; Net Income $5.7 million; Net Income per diluted share ("Net Income per share") $0.44 Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted EBITDA $11.3 million; Gross Margin 32.9%; Operating Expenses $27.1 million; Operating Income $9.6 million; Net Income $7.0 million; Net Income per share $0.54

Adjusted EBITDA $11.3 million; Gross Margin 32.9%; Operating Expenses $27.1 million; Operating Income $9.6 million; Net Income $7.0 million; Net Income per share $0.54 Cash and cash equivalents: $86.5 million

$86.5 million Net debt: $18.9 million

Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 26, 2025

Revenues

The Company reported total revenues of $111.5 million for its fiscal 2026 second quarter, compared to $118.2 million in the fiscal 2025 second quarter, a decrease of $(6.7) million or (5.7)%. North America revenue of $52.9 million decreased by $(5.1) million or (8.7)%, compared to $58.0 million in the prior year due to timing of certain private and mobile network projects. International revenue of $58.6 million decreased by $(1.7) million or (2.8)%, compared to $60.2 million in the prior year, primarily due to timing of capital expenditure plans of mobile network operators.

For the six months ended December 26, 2025, revenue increased 5.9% to $218.8 million, compared to $206.6 million in the same period of fiscal 2025. North America revenue of $105.5 million increased by $5.4 million or 5.4%, compared to $100.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2025. International revenue of $113.2 million increased by $6.8 million or 6.4% as compared to $106.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2025.

Gross Margins

In the fiscal 2026 second quarter, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 32.4% and non-GAAP gross margin of 32.9%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 34.6% and non-GAAP gross margin of 35.3% in the fiscal 2025 second quarter, a decrease of (220) and (240) basis points, respectively. The decrease was driven by regional and product mix in the quarter.

For the six months ended December 26, 2025, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 32.8% and non-GAAP gross margin of 33.4%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 29.4% and non-GAAP gross margin of 30.1% in the same period of fiscal 2025, an increase of 340 and 330 basis points, respectively.

Operating Expenses

The Company reported GAAP total operating expenses of $28.8 million for the fiscal 2026 second quarter, compared to $32.9 million in the fiscal 2025 second quarter. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and merger and acquisition and other expenses for the fiscal 2026 second quarter were $27.1 million, compared to $29.1 million in the prior year, a decrease of $(2.0) million or (7.0)%.

For the six months ended December 26, 2025, the Company reported total operating expenses of $59.3 million, compared to $68.3 million in the same period of fiscal 2025, a decrease of $(9.0) million or (13.2)%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and merger and acquisition expenses and other expenses for the six months ended December 26, 2025 were $55.4 million, compared to $59.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2025, a decrease of $(3.7) million or (6.2)%.

Operating Income

The Company reported GAAP operating income of $7.3 million for the fiscal 2026 second quarter, compared to GAAP operating income of $8.0 million in the fiscal 2025 second quarter, a decrease of $(0.7) million. Operating income decreased primarily due to lower gross margin dollars. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $9.6 million for the fiscal 2026 second quarter, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $12.6 million in the prior year, a decrease of $(2.9) million.

For the six months ended December 26, 2025, the Company reported a GAAP operating income of $12.5 million, compared to operating loss of $(7.6) million in the same period of fiscal 2025, an increase of $20.1 million. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $17.6 million, compared to an operating income of $3.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2025, an increase of $14.5 million.

Net Income / Net Income Per Share

The Company reported GAAP net income of $5.7 million in the fiscal 2026 second quarter or GAAP net income per share of $0.44. This compared to GAAP net income of $4.5 million or GAAP net income per share of $0.35 in the fiscal 2025 second quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported non-GAAP net income of $7.0 million or non-GAAP net income per share of $0.54, compared to non-GAAP net income of $10.5 million or $0.82 per share in the prior year.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $5.9 million for the six months ended December 26, 2025, or GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.45. This compared to GAAP net loss of $(7.4) million or $(0.58) per share in the comparable fiscal 2025 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $12.5 million or net income per share of $0.97 for the six months ended December 26, 2025, as compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(0.6) million or $(0.05) per share in the comparable fiscal 2025 period.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the fiscal 2026 second quarter was $11.3 million, compared to $14.8 million in the fiscal 2025 second quarter, a decrease of $(3.6) million.

For the six months ended December 26, 2025, the Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $20.4 million, as compared to $7.2 million in the comparable fiscal 2025 period, an increase of $13.2 million.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company reported $86.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 26, 2025, compared to $59.7 million as of June 27, 2025, an increase of $26.8 million. As of December 26, 2025, total debt was $105.4 million, an increase of $17.8 million from June 27, 2025.

Fiscal 2026 Full Year Outlook

The Company is leaving its fiscal 2026 full year guidance as previously stated:

Full year Revenue between $440 and $460 million

Full year Adjusted EBITDA between $45.0 and $55.0 million

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Facebook and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Aviat's beliefs and expectations regarding outlook, business conditions, new product solutions, customer positioning, future orders, bookings, new contracts, cost structure, profitability in fiscal 2026, its recent acquisitions and acquisition strategy, process improvements, measures designed to improve internal controls, its ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and management systems and remediate material weaknesses, plans and objectives of management, realignment plans and review of strategic alternatives and expectations regarding future revenue, gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, operating income or earnings or loss per share. All statements, trend analyses and other information contained herein regarding the foregoing beliefs and expectations, as well as about the markets for the services and products of Aviat and trends in revenue, and other statements identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "will," "see," "continue," "delivering," "view," and "intend," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, forward-looking statements are based on estimates reflecting the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the senior management of Aviat regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should therefore be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this document. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include the following: the disruption the 4RF and NEC transactions may cause to customers, vendors, business partners and our ongoing business; our ability to integrate the operations of the acquired 4RF and NEC businesses with our existing operations and fully realize the expected synergies of the 4RF and NEC transactions on the expected timeline; disruptions relating to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas; continued price and margin erosion in the microwave transmission industry; the impact of the volume, timing, and customer, product, and geographic mix of our product orders; our ability to meet financial covenant requirements; the timing of our receipt of payment; our ability to meet product development dates or anticipated cost reductions of products; our suppliers' inability to perform and deliver on time, component shortages, or other supply chain constraints; the effects of inflation; customer acceptance of new products; the ability of our subcontractors to timely perform; weakness in the global economy affecting customer spending; retention of our key personnel; our ability to manage and maintain key customer relationships; uncertain economic conditions in the telecommunications sector combined with operator and supplier consolidation; our failure to protect our intellectual property rights or defend against intellectual property infringement claims; the results of our restructuring efforts; the effects of currency and interest rate risks; the ability to preserve and use our net operating loss carryforwards; the effects of current and future government regulations; general economic conditions, including uncertainty regarding the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States and other countries where we conduct business; the conduct of unethical business practices in developing countries; the impact of political turmoil in countries where we have significant business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of any proposed or recent acquisitions; the impact of tariffs, the adoption of trade restrictions affecting our products or suppliers, a United States withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, the occurrence of trade wars, the closing of border crossings, and other changes in trade regulations or relationships; our ability to implement our stock repurchase program or that it will enhance long-term stockholder value; and the impact of adverse developments affecting the financial services industry, including events or concerns involving liquidity, defaults or non-performance by financial institutions.

For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties for Aviat's business, see "Risk Factors" in Aviat's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 27, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 10, 2025, as well as other reports filed by Aviat with the SEC from time to time. Aviat undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Table 1 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2026 Second Quarter Summary CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) December 26,

2025

December 27,

2024

December 26,

2025

December 27,

2024 Revenues:













Product sales $ 81,210

$ 82,312

$ 156,294

$ 143,428 Services 30,262

35,885

62,498

63,198 Total revenues 111,472

118,197

218,792

206,626 Cost of revenues:













Product sales 54,459

54,969

107,146

107,170 Services 20,912

22,342

39,882

38,782 Total cost of revenues 75,371

77,311

147,028

145,952 Gross margin 36,101

40,886

71,764

60,674 Operating expenses:













Research and development 6,409

10,222

13,507

20,630 Selling and administrative 22,384

21,279

45,760

46,227 Total operating expenses 28,814

32,916

59,288

68,272 Operating income (loss) 7,287

7,970

12,476

(7,598) Interest expense, net 1,908

1,580

3,620

2,695 Other (income) expense, net (2,744)

269

(1,771)

979 Income (loss) before income taxes 8,123

6,121

10,627

(11,272) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,405

1,626

4,747

(3,888) Net income (loss) $ 5,718

$ 4,495

$ 5,880

$ (7,384)















Net income (loss) per share of common stock outstanding:













Basic $ 0.44

$ 0.35

$ 0.46

$ (0.58) Diluted $ 0.44

$ 0.35

$ 0.45

$ (0.58) Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic 12,856

12,689

12,808

12,667 Diluted 13,005

12,784

12,995

12,667

Table 2 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2026 Second Quarter Summary CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) December 26,

2025

June 27,

2025

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,466

$ 59,690 Accounts receivable, net 203,123

180,321 Unbilled receivables 90,612

105,870 Inventories 76,637

83,979 Other current assets 37,016

33,715 Total current assets 493,854

463,575 Property, plant and equipment, net 19,074

17,453 Goodwill 19,544

19,655 Intangible assets, net 25,173

26,897 Deferred income taxes 84,591

88,149 Right-of-use assets 2,805

3,113 Other assets 14,314

14,454 Total long-term assets 165,501

169,721 Total assets $ 659,355

$ 633,296 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 145,412

$ 148,093 Accrued expenses 31,560

38,897 Short-term lease liabilities 787

1,090 Advance payments and unearned revenue 84,452

73,735 Other current liabilities 444

1,757 Current portion of long-term debt 4,443

18,624 Total current liabilities 267,098

282,196 Long-term debt 100,931

68,966 Unearned revenue 8,579

8,063 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,199

2,241 Other long-term liabilities 450

430 Reserve for uncertain tax positions 3,570

3,242 Deferred income taxes 4,917

4,975 Total liabilities 387,744

370,113 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholder's equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock 129

127 Treasury stock (7,076)

(7,076) Additional paid-in-capital 868,423

866,119 Accumulated deficit (571,292)

(577,172) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,573)

(18,815) Total stockholders' equity 271,611

263,183 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 659,355

$ 633,296

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2026 Second Quarter Summary RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND REGULATION G DISCLOSURE

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional measures of gross margin, research and development expenses, selling and administrative expenses, operating expenses, operating income, provision for or benefit from income taxes, net income, net income per share, and adjusted income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), in each case, adjusted to exclude certain costs, charges, gains and losses, as set forth below. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. We also believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in our business and to understand our performance. In addition, we may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as a guide in our forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning process and to measure operating performance for some management compensation purposes. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP follow. 1We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to its corresponding GAAP measure due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to merger and acquisition costs and share-based compensation. In particular, share-based compensation expense is affected by future hiring, turnover, and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to change. Accordingly, reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.

Table 3 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2026 Second Quarter Summary RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

December 26,

2025

% of Revenue

December 27,

2024

% of Revenue

December 26,

2025

% of Revenue

December 27,

2024

% of Revenue

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP gross margin $ 36,101

32.4 %

$ 40,886

34.6 %

$ 71,764

32.8 %

$ 60,674

29.4 % Share-based compensation 35





111





68





215



Merger and acquisition and other expenses 588





693





1,178





1,300



Non-GAAP gross margin 36,724

32.9 %

41,690

35.3 %

73,010

33.4 %

62,189

30.1 %































GAAP research and development expenses $ 6,409

5.7 %

$ 10,222

8.6 %

$ 13,507

6.2 %

$ 20,630

10.0 % Share-based compensation 8





(164)





(63)





(307)



Non-GAAP research and development expenses 6,417

5.8 %

10,058

8.5 %

13,444

6.1 %

20,323

9.8 %































GAAP selling and administrative expenses $ 22,384

20.1 %

$ 21,279

18.0 %

$ 45,760

20.9 %

$ 46,227

22.4 % Share-based compensation (1,321)





(1,699)





(2,772)





(3,116)



Merger and acquisition and other expenses (391)





(514)





(987)





(4,295)



Non-GAAP selling and administrative expenses 20,672

18.5 %

19,066

16.1 %

42,001

19.2 %

38,816

18.8 %































GAAP operating expense $ 28,814

25.8 %

$ 32,916

27.8 %

$ 59,288

27.1 %

$ 68,272

33.0 % Share-based compensation (1,313)





(1,863)





(2,835)





(3,423)



Merger and acquisition and other expenses (391)





(514)





(987)





(4,295)



Restructuring charges (21)





(1,415)





(21)





(1,415)



Non-GAAP operating expense 27,089

24.3 %

29,124

24.6 %

55,445

25.3 %

59,139

28.6 %































































































































GAAP operating income (loss) $ 7,287

6.5 %

$ 7,970

6.7 %

$ 12,476

5.7 %

$ (7,598)

(3.7) % Share-based compensation 1,348





1,974





2,903





3,638



Merger and acquisition and other expenses 979





1,207





2,165





5,595



Restructuring charges 21





1,415





21





1,415



Non-GAAP operating income 9,635

8.6 %

12,566

10.6 %

17,565

8.0 %

3,050

1.5 %































GAAP income tax provision (benefit) $ 2,405

2.2 %

$ 1,626

1.4 %

$ 4,747

2.2 %

$ (3,888)

(1.9) % Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate (1,705)





(1,126)





(3,347)





4,888



Non-GAAP income tax provision 700

0.6 %

500

0.4 %

1,400

0.6 %

1,000

0.5 %































GAAP net income (loss) $ 5,718

5.1 %

$ 4,495

3.8 %

$ 5,880

2.7 %

$ (7,384)

(3.6) % Share-based compensation 1,348





1,974





2,903





3,638



Merger and acquisition and other expenses 979





1,207





2,165





5,595



Restructuring charges 21





1,415





21





1,415



Other (income) expense, net (2,744)





269





(1,771)





979



Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate 1,705





1,126





3,347





(4,888)



Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 7,027

6.3 %

$ 10,486

8.9 %

$ 12,545

5.7 %

$ (645)

(0.3) %































Diluted net income (loss) per share: GAAP $ 0.44





$ 0.35





$ 0.45





$ (0.58)



Non-GAAP $ 0.54





$ 0.82





$ 0.97





$ (0.05)



































Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share





























GAAP 13,005





12,784





12,995





12,667



Non-GAAP 13,005





12,784





12,995





12,802



































Adjusted EBITDA:





























GAAP net income (loss) $ 5,718

5.1 %

$ 4,495

3.8 %

$ 5,880

2.7 %

$ (7,384)

(3.6) % Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 1,640





2,275





2,822





4,105



Interest expense, net 1,908





1,580





3,620





2,695



Other (income) expense, net (2,744)





269





(1,771)





979



Share-based compensation 1,348





1,974





2,903





3,638



Merger and acquisition and other expenses 979





1,207





2,165





5,595



Restructuring charges 21





1,415





21





1,415



Provision for (benefit from) for income taxes 2,405





1,626





4,747





(3,888)



Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,275

10.1 %

$ 14,841

12.6 %

$ 20,387

9.3 %

$ 7,155

3.5 %





(1) The adjustments above reconcile our GAAP financial results to the non-GAAP financial measures used by us. Our non-GAAP net income excluded share-based compensation, and other non-recurring charges (recovery). Adjusted EBITDA was determined by excluding depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment, interest, provision for or benefit from income taxes, and non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments, as set forth above, from GAAP net income. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP items provides meaningful supplemental information to investors, when viewed in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, our GAAP results. However, the non-GAAP financial measures have not been prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Table 4 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2026 Second Quarter Summary SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

December 26,

2025

December 27,

2024

December 26,

2025

December 27,

2024 (In thousands)













North America $ 52,901

$ 57,962

$ 105,548

$ 100,187 International:













Africa and the Middle East 14,626

12,674

27,422

23,124 Europe 11,425

8,347

18,985

13,947 Latin America and Asia Pacific 32,520

39,214

66,837

69,368 Total international 58,571

60,235

113,244

106,439 Total revenue $ 111,472

$ 118,197

$ 218,792

$ 206,626

