Aviat Networks Announces Stock Repurchase Program

Under the stock repurchase program, the Company intends to repurchase shares through authorized Rule 10b5-1 plans (which would permit the Company to repurchase shares when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws), open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions, block purchases or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Company may choose to suspend or discontinue the repurchase program at any time. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares.

Michael Pangia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aviat stated, "As we discussed in our fiscal 2018 third quarter results release and on our investor conference call, we believe our stock represents a compelling investment. We are taking steps to support our valuation over the long-term and with two years of profitability behind us and improving outlook ahead, we believe there are significant opportunities to enhance shareholder value."

As of April 30, 2018, Aviat had 5,349,309 shares of common stock outstanding.

About Aviat Networks, Inc.

