Aviat Networks Expands Share in Asia-Pacific Market

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in microwave networking solutions, today announced new orders in the Company's fiscal 2018 fourth quarter worth approximately $12.0 million from a number of accounts in the Asia Pacific region.

Some of the key highlights include:

$6.5 million in new business with a leading mobile operator . As a leader in the Asia Pacific region, with aggressive plans to begin 5G rollouts in 2019, this operator is deploying the CTR microwave routing platform, ODU 600 microwave radios, ProVision network management, and turnkey services. These deployments for Aviat are a result of competitive takeaways within the account.

. As a leader in the region, with aggressive plans to begin 5G rollouts in 2019, this operator is deploying the CTR microwave routing platform, ODU 600 microwave radios, ProVision network management, and turnkey services. These deployments for Aviat are a result of competitive takeaways within the account. Business expansion with a large mobile operator for a nationwide backbone . This operator is deploying the WTM 4000 platform for high-capacity backbone across the operator's footprint of remote sites and challenging terrain. These deployments, a large portion of which are a displacement of competitive products, include microwave radios, ProVision Plus automation platform and a full range of turnkey services.

. This operator is deploying the WTM 4000 platform for high-capacity backbone across the operator's footprint of remote sites and challenging terrain. These deployments, a large portion of which are a displacement of competitive products, include microwave radios, ProVision Plus automation platform and a full range of turnkey services. New all-outdoor trunking project with a multi-national Tier 1 operator . This mobile operator will implement an extensive network upgrade, consisting of numerous radio links over long stretches of ocean. This customer is deploying Aviat's WTM 4000 to lower its overall CAPEX and operating expenses, while also ensuring high availability and ultra-high bandwidth connectivity for mobile backhaul and fixed internet connectivity. In addition, Aviat's 'New Trunking' solution will be deployed, supporting long-distance, multi-Gigabit transport in a compact, cost effective all-outdoor design.

. This mobile operator will implement an extensive network upgrade, consisting of numerous radio links over long stretches of ocean. This customer is deploying Aviat's WTM 4000 to lower its overall CAPEX and operating expenses, while also ensuring high availability and ultra-high bandwidth connectivity for mobile backhaul and fixed internet connectivity. In addition, Aviat's 'New Trunking' solution will be deployed, supporting long-distance, multi-Gigabit transport in a compact, cost effective all-outdoor design. Fast growing Internet Service Provider selected Aviat as its new partner. A technology, media, and telecommunications operator is now undertaking an expansion and upgrade of its network capacity to meet surging demand for enterprise broadband services and will soon extend new services to residential customers. This operator has selected Aviat's dual-channel, ultra-high capacity WTM 4200 to support critical multi-gigabit backbone connectivity, as an alternative to the high costs of leasing or building fiber networks.

"These new wins are a testament to the strength of our new products, our long-standing services presence in the Asia Pacific region, and the positive TCO impact we deliver to our customers," states Michael Pangia, president and CEO, Aviat Networks. "In addition, these wins clearly demonstrate the diversity and associated stability of our business which is a key strength, not only throughout Asia but across the globe."

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in microwave networking solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Gary Croke, Aviat Networks, Inc., gary.croke@aviatnet.com

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aviatnetworks.com

