Aviat Networks Signs 10 Year, $13 Million Subscription-Based Contract with Large County Government

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced it has signed a $13 million contract with a large California county government in the United States. This agreement is for 10 years of technology upgrades, service, and support for the county's mission critical transport network. Aviat's microwave upgrade agreement (MUA) is a long-term network plan that provides seamless and regular technology upgrades, full service and support, and an easy OPEX (subscription) payment model.

Aviat's MUA offers the county all hardware and software upgrades for seamless capacity evolution, as well as networking technology migration from TDM to Ethernet to IP/MPLS, including design, engineering, installation, testing and training at each step in the process. The MUA ensures the county's mission critical network will always be supported and equipped with latest technology, maximizing reliability and avoiding the possibility of equipment or technology obsolescence.

"We are very excited about this deal which is the first of its kind for Aviat," states Michael Pangia, president and CEO, Aviat Networks. "The agreement demonstrates the trust our customers put in Aviat to migrate them to the future and support them throughout the process. We see opportunity for more growth with other such deals in the coming months and years."

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

