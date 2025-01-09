Aviat Networks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

27th Annual Needham Growth Conference to be held virtually on January 16, 2025

10th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference to be held virtually on February 26, 2025

37th Annual Roth Conference to be held in Dana Point, CA from March 16, 2025 to March 18, 2025

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the company should contact their representative at the respective institutions. All presentations and supplemental materials will be available under the Investor Relations section of Aviat's website following the event.

