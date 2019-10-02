Aviat Networks to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Investor Conference

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that it will be presenting at the MicroCap Rodeo's inaugural investor conference on October 16, 2019 at 9:10 a.m. CDT. This year's event which will be held at the Hilton Downtown in Austin, TX is sponsored by Lake Street Capital Markets, Northland Securities, Lowenstein Sandler LLP, and Issuer Direct.

Presenting from management will be Stan Gallagher, Aviat Networks' Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, and Shaun McFall, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. In addition to the corporate presentation, management will be available to meet with investors and analysts throughout the day on October 16th. Those wishing to attend the presentation and request meetings, can register for free at https://microcaprodeo.com/signup. Interested parties can also contact the Company's investor relations team at 212-786-6011.

About the MicroCap Rodeo

Bucking the trend of microcap conferences is the first-annual MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas. This year's theme: Lassoing the "Best Ideas." Over two days in October, investors can harness top stocks for their portfolios. They'll meet with executive management teams from approximately 50-plus microcap companies across a wide variety of industries and gain an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2020. Complementing the interactive, in-depth 30-minute one-on-one meeting format will be four tracks of company presentations. Contact us for more information: info@microcaprodeo.com.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Glenn Wiener, CEO of GW Communications

Tel: 212-786-6011 / Email: gwiener@GWCco.com

