Aviat Store Simplifies Customer Experience, Contributes to Aviat's FY19 North America Success

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced some of the more recent successes since the launch of the Aviat Store, a self-service online marketplace for radios, antennas, accessories, and software. With Aviat Store, customers can create quotes and place orders in minutes and the "next day shipping" option enables fast deliveries ensuring project timelines can be met. Aviat Store was designed to capture new share in the all-outdoor radio segment, which represents as much as 20% of the current global microwave radio market, and which is virtually all incremental business for Aviat.

In fact, in the Company's fiscal 2019 fourth quarter, sales through Aviat Store were more than double the business received in the first seven months combined and two thirds of all Aviat Store customers represent new logos for Aviat. Additionally, the majority of the new customers added have come from the wireless ISP and rural broadband market segments.

Below are some comments from customers that emphasize the simplicity and other benefits being offered with Aviat Store.

"The Store is fast and easy. I see us using the Aviat Store for all orders going forward." Nate Bondelid, President, Tek-Hut Inc.

"Dealing direct with Aviat, supported by tools like Aviat Store, allows me to bypass resellers and distributors, who may be unfamiliar with the products, and their markups and work directly with the experts." Chris Frost, Director of Technology and Infrastructure, Cruzio Internet.

"Aviat is well known for their highly reliable equipment that large telcos use. Now they sell that same equipment at price points that all WISPs can afford and Aviat's easy to use website, online ordering, and pre/post-sales support is a snap." Tony Cricelli, CEO, Red Shift Internet.

"We are very excited about the progress we've made in e-commerce," states Michael Pangia, president and CEO, Aviat Networks. "Not only does it simplify the customer experience, Aviat Store also improves the process flow from a sales, marketing and operations standpoint for servicing this customer base. Aviat Store is a great example of how operational excellence can drive growth and also lower costs. We will look to leverage the Store's B2B capabilities for broader e-commerce and e-service initiatives into the future."

Aviat Store is accessible from Aviat Cloud (www.aviatcloud.com) where customers also have access to customer service and automation tools such as Aviat Design link planning application, Aviat License software licensing application, AviatCare support and training, among others.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Gary Croke, Aviat Networks, Inc., gary.croke@aviatnet.com

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aviatnetworks.com

