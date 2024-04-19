Aviation American Gin to Release Six Specialty Bottles Inspired by Highly-Anticipated Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine"

For the first time ever, Aviation American Gin is Dropping a Series of Limited-Edition Bottles Slated to Hit Shelves Early this Summer

PORTLAND, Ore., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to marvel at the ginematic universe with six new limited-edition Aviation American Gin bottles inspired by Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine," in US theaters July 26. To celebrate the release of the film, Aviation American Gin is giving fans (21+) the opportunity to dive headfirst into the action with the launch of limited-edition bottles rolling out at retailers nationwide and in select countries globally starting early this summer.

"I discovered Aviation American Gin while shooting the first Deadpool movie," said Ryan Reynolds, Aviation American Gin's Co-Owner. "Back then Aviation wasn't big enough to tie-in to a big summer movie and Deadpool was lucky to get any sponsors at all. A few hundred weeks and drinks later, here we are! They grow up so quickly, don't they?"

Beautifully designed by Maximum Effort and Sandstrom Partners, the new Aviation American Gin bottles draw inspiration from the beloved film franchise. Encased in sleek black glass and accented with red custom strip stamps and metallic details, these bottles are the ultimate collector's item for fans of both the movie and spirit. Offering a nod to the iconic character, each bottle variant showcases one of six distinctive Deadpool icons, while the exterior of each gin case simulates the look of Deadpool's signature suit fabric.

"Our collaboration with 'Deadpool & Wolverine' to create this series of bottles is a first-of-its-kind promotion for Aviation American Gin with one of the most iconic characters in pop culture history," said Ricky Collett, Global & US Brand Director for Aviation American Gin at Diageo. "The custom bottle embodies the irreverent spirit of both brands and showcases our commitment to pushing cultural boundaries and redefining the gin drinking experience."

Each limited-edition bottle is filled with the same perfectly crisp, smooth Aviation American Gin fans know and love. Distilled in its unique American style and crafted with a blend of botanicals delivering an approachable and balanced flavor profile, Aviation American Gin is a versatile spirit, perfect for any cocktail occasion.

"The 'Deadpool' film franchise has been a cultural phenomenon since its inception," said Holly Frank, Walt Disney Studios' VP, Partnership Management and Operations, Marvel. "We're so excited to be collaborating with Aviation American Gin to give fans a chance to engage with the world of Deadpool in a whole new way leading up to the eagerly anticipated theatrical release of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'."

The Aviation American Gin bottles inspired by Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" are a 750mL bottle. Starting early this summer, the limited-edition product will be available while supplies last at retailers nationwide, online, as well as the Aviation American Gin Portland Distillery , and in select countries (US/UK/CAN/AUS) at the same price as the traditional Aviation American Gin offering.

For further information, visit http://www.aviationgin.com/deadpoolandwolverine and follow @AviationGin on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for real time updates. You can find hi-res images/assets in the folder here.

Aviation American Gin [42% Alc/Vol. Imported by Diageo, New York, NY] reminds you to drink responsibly.

About Aviation American Gin

Aviation American Gin is one of the world's highest rated gins and helped establish a new style of American gin. Crafted with a blend of botanicals delivering an approachable and balanced flavor profile, Aviation American Gin is a versatile spirit, perfect for any cocktail occasion. Created by a unique bartender / distiller partnership and now co-owned by actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds, Aviation American Gin operates a distillery, packaging facility and visitor experience in Portland, OR.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo: @Diageo_News and @Diageo.

About Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine"

Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" delivers the ultimate, harum-scarum, team-up throwdown on July 26.

Shawn Levy directs "Deadpool & Wolverine," which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, George Dewey, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

