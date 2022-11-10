Aviation Analytics Market Size & Share Statistics to be Worth USD 6.92 Billion By 2030, at 12.3% CAGR Rise: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Aviation Analytics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Services, Solutions); By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud); By Business Function; By Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Aviation Analytics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Services, Solutions); By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud); By Business Function; By Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to the research report, the global aviation analytics market size & share was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.92 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

What is Expected Size & Share Value of Aviation Analytics Market?

An Overview

Aviation analytics is a software technology that enables airports to provide comprehensive information, statistics, real-time flight data, weather forecast, and present and past airport operation data to the end users. These software services help organizations to reduce manufacturing costs, boost their performance, and raise profit and revenue. Aviation analytics are also utilized in the business verticals such as maintenance & repair, sales & marketing, finance, and others.

Organizations worldwide are deploying modern aviation analytics in order to maintain their market share on the international stage. The aviation analytics market demand is majorly driven by rising penetration of analytical solutions to update aircraft fleets and operations to ensure flight safety. Also, increased demand for crucial analytics by corporations is boosting market growth.

Growth Driving Factors

Rising technological developments in aeronautics analytics solutions to push the market

Growing demand for technological developments in aeronautics analytics solutions across the airline industry to minimize cost and enhance customer experience is anticipated to propel the industry growth. Then, rising demand for a structural analytical solution to obtain high revenues and profits, which helps in decision-making augmenting the aviation analytics market size. Also, factors including the increasing disposable income of the middle-class population along with rising development of budget-friendly airlines are anticipated to fuel industry growth.

Moreover, an increasing number of airline passengers are generating a massive amount of data which has led to rising demand for aviation analytics, thus accelerating the market growth. In addition, aviation analytics comprises the best tools and techniques to manage huge data and provide solutions for data collection concerning runway bandwidth, ticket pricing, terminal capacity, and others. This is one of the aviation analytics market trends augmenting its growth.

Top Companies in Aviation Analytics Market Are:

Atheer Inc.

Aviation Intelligence Ltd

Beep Analytics Aps

Booz Allen Hamilton

Capgemini

Genral Electric

Graymatter Software Services Pvt Ltd

Hexaware Technologies Limited

Honeywell International Aviation Analytics Ltd

IBM Corporation

Ins Software

Ifs

Innodatatics Inc

Lufthansa TechnikMercator

Mu Sigma

Oracle Corporation

Ramco Systems

Relx Group Plc

Rusada

Sap Se

Asas Institute Inc

Swiss Aviation Software Ltd

Windward Islands Airways International N.V

Zestiot

Recent Developments

In July 2022, General Electric signed an agreement with Teradata and Microsoft to work on a designed solution to reduce carbon emissions. The companies will work on a product that will provide pilots with equipment to monitor emissions, report, and take immediate action to minimize them.

Aviation Analytics Market: Report Scope at a Glance

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 6.92 billion Market size value in 2022 USD 2.73 billion Expected CAGR Growth 12.3% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Atheer, Inc., Aviation Intelligence Ltd, Beep Analytics Apps, Booz Allen Hamilton, Capgemini, General Electric, Graymatter Software Services Pvt Ltd, Hexaware Technologies Limited, Honeywell International Aviation Analytics Ltd, IBM Corporation, Ins Software, Ifs, Innodatatics Inc, Lufthansa Technik, Mercator, Mu Sigma, Oracle Corporation, Ramco Systems, Relx Group Plc, Rusada, Sap Se, Asas Institute Inc, Swiss Aviation Software Ltd, Windward Islands Airways International N.V, and Zestiot. Segments Covered By Component, By Deployment, By Business Function, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Segmental Analysis

Solutions segment is expected to witness the highest revenue share in 2021

Based on component aviation analytics market segmentations, the solution market segment is estimated to dominate the market over the foreseen period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing requirement for a customized aviation analytics service that can tackle industry problems. Also, this technology also helps organizations to boost maintenance, profitability, and operational productivity in the business. Further, customers' needs can be understood by this solution when they book tickets.

On-premise segment is projected to command the market

On a deployment basis, on-premise segment is expected to hold the highest revenue share due to the growing demand for customizable and sole ownership solutions in the industry. As on-premise solution provides data protection, many airlines prefer in-house software infrastructure and services supported by data protection. This facto also boosts the aviation analytics industry's growth.

Finance segment is likely to show faster growth with highest aviation analytics market share

By business function, finance segment is estimated to grow at a faster rate during the forthcoming period. Factors like a surge in demand to manage several investments related tasks, such as handling challenges, stocks, and investment portfolios, have led to increasing demand for aviation analytics which is further estimated to augment the industry evolution.

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate and witness fastest growth over the forecast period

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the biggest share over the predicted period attributing to the expanding aviation industry due to its benefits like better operational & cost-effectiveness as well as superior consumer experience across economies like China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia. Furthermore, the growing spending and advancements in cloud technologies are predicted to flourish the aviation analytics industry expansion during the anticipated period.

Browse the Detail Report "Aviation Analytics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Services, Solutions); By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud); By Business Function; By Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030"

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Polaris Market Research has segmented the aviation analytics market report based on component, deployment, business function, application, end-use, and region:

By Component Outlook

Services

Solutions

By Deployment Outlook

On-premise

Cloud

By Business Function Outlook

Finance

Operations

Maintenance & Repair

Sales & Marketing

Supply Chain

Others

By Application Outlook

Flight Risk Management

Fuel Management

Rout Management

Fleet Management

Inventory Management

Wealth Management

Inspection

Performance Monitoring

Predictive Analysis

Part Replacement

Supply Chain Planning

Energy Management

Emergency Management

Mobility & Functionality

By End-Use Outlook

OEMs

Aircraft OEMs



Engine OEMs

Airlines

Small Airlines



Medium Airlines



Large Airlines

Airports

Small Airports



Medium Airports



Large Airports

MROs

Small MROs



Medium MROs



Large MROs

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

