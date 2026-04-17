Aviation Capital Group Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

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Aviation Capital Group

Apr 17, 2026, 16:00 ET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG) today announced that Craig Segor will step down as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 31, 2026.

"On behalf of the entire ACG team, we thank Craig for his dedicated leadership and significant contributions to ACG during his tenure," said Thomas Baker, Chief Executive Officer and President of ACG. "Over the past four years, Craig has helped us build a more dynamic business, brought greater financial and operational discipline, and played an integral role in supporting ACG's continued success and future growth."  

"ACG is an outstanding company, with a team of incredibly talented and passionate people," said Craig Segor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of ACG. "I am proud of what we have achieved together and wish the team continued success. As I look ahead, I am grateful for my time at ACG and excited to pursue new opportunities."

The Company has commenced the process of identifying a successor and will provide an update in due course.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 450 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2025, leased to roughly 85 airlines in approximately 50 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. ACG was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit aviationcapitalgroup.com.

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SOURCE Aviation Capital Group

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