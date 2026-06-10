Aviation Capital Group Amends and Extends $3.1 Billion Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Capital Group LLC ("ACG") announced today that it has completed the amendment and restatement of its senior unsecured revolving credit facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, and extended the final maturity date of the facility from June 2028 to June 2030.

The commitments under this facility are provided by 24 financial institutions. Together with its $1.5 billion line of credit from Tokyo Century and its $500 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of lenders in Asia, ACG currently has approximately $5.1 billion of total revolving commitments.

"We are pleased to successfully complete the extension of our revolving credit facility and are grateful for the continued confidence of our banking partners," said Matthew Novell, Vice President of Capital Markets and Assistant Treasurer of ACG. "Their support reflects the strength of ACG's platform, the depth of our global banking relationships, and our disciplined approach to long-term growth. This extension further enhances our liquidity and financial flexibility, enabling us to continue investing in our fleet, support our airline customers and execute on our growth objectives."

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 500 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2026, leased to roughly 90 airlines in approximately 50 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

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SOURCE Aviation Capital Group