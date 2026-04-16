Aviation Capital Group Appoints Rob Downes to New Role as Chief OEM Officer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, today announced the appointment of Rob Downes to a newly created role of Chief OEM Officer.

As a leading global lessor, ACG's relationships with its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partners are critical to our success. Growth via the OEM channel forms the long-term, cross-cycle bedrock to our investment strategy. This new role reflects the strategic importance of these partnerships with aircraft and engine manufacturers.

In this role, Rob will lead ACG's engagement with OEMs, focusing on key partnerships and supporting coordination across ACG on OEM-related priorities.

"As a leading global aircraft lessor, our relationships with OEMs are foundational to our long-term success," said Thomas Baker, Chief Executive Officer and President of ACG. "This role reinforces both the importance of those relationships and the need for focused senior leadership as the industry works through continued supply chain challenges."

"The strength of our OEM relationships is central to our long-term growth strategy, notwithstanding the current supply chain and reliability challenges," said Rob Downes. "I look forward to working closely with our OEM partners to tackle these challenges together and to help position ACG for continued success."

Rob Downes joined ACG in 2018 and has held a number of senior roles across the business, most recently as Chief Investment Officer and member of the senior leadership team. He began his career with Airbus in 2001 before moving to the lessor AWAS in 2011.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 450 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2025, leased to roughly 85 airlines in approximately 50 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. ACG was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit aviationcapitalgroup.com.

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SOURCE Aviation Capital Group