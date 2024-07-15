Aviation Capital Group Grows Boeing 737 MAX Portfolio with Order for 35 Jets

SEATTLE, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG) announced today the airplane lessor has finalized an order for 35 737 MAX jets, including 16 737-8 and 19 of the larger 737-10 variant. Following an incremental 737 MAX order last year, this new purchase increases ACG's 737 MAX commitment to 82 orders as ACG grows its portfolio to meet customer demand for fuel-efficient airplanes.

Boeing and Aviation Capital Group LLC announce the airplane lessor has finalized an order for 35 737 MAX jets.

"This firm order for additional 737 MAX aircraft enhances the strategic value of ACG's order book, supports a key pillar of our growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to invest in modern and fuel-efficient aircraft technology," said Thomas Baker, Chief Executive Officer and President at ACG. "We look forward to supporting our airline customers throughout the world with these highly versatile and fuel-efficient aircraft."

The 737-8 can carry up to 210 passengers based on configuration with a range of 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km), while the 737-10, the largest 737 MAX model with the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle airplane, seats up to 230 passengers with a range of 3,100 nautical miles (5,740 km). Both variants reduce fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes they replace.

"Today's repeat order demonstrates market demand for the 737 MAX family of airplanes as ACG's customers seek to operate flexible, fuel-efficient fleets," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "ACG has been a longstanding, valued partner on the 737 MAX program, and we look forward to working together to deliver the latest airplane technology to its airline customers."

On average, each 737 MAX saves up to eight million pounds of CO 2 emissions annually and is a quieter airplane, with a 50% smaller noise footprint than the airplanes it replaces.

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 480 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2024, leased to roughly 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

Contact

Boeing Media Relations

[email protected]

Aviation Capital Group Media Relations

[email protected]

Aviation Capital Group Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing