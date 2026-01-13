Aviation Capital Group Orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX Jets

ACG doubles its 737-10 order book with purchase of 25 additional jets as well as additional order for 25 737-8s

737-10 order is single biggest order for the aircraft type by a lessor

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG) announced today the airplane lessor has placed a new order for 50 737 MAX jets, including 25 737-8 and 25 737-10 airplanes.

"This order for additional 737 MAX aircraft enhances the strategic value of ACG's orderbook, supports a key pillar of our growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to the latest fuel-efficient aircraft technology," said Thomas Baker, chief executive officer and President of ACG. "We are pleased to be able to offer our global customers a continuous stream of 737 MAX delivery positions from 2026 to 2033 to support their growth, as well as the versatility of both the 737-8 and 737-10 variants."

The acquisition of 50 additional jets increases ACG's Boeing 737 MAX order book to 121, including 50 firm order for the 737-10. With this purchase, ACG has the largest order book for the 737-10 of any lessor.

"ACG's expanded order for the 737-10 reflects strong confidence in the airplane and its appeal to the lessor's customers worldwide." said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "With this repeat order, ACG continues to be an established and highly valued partner on the 737 MAX program and we look forward to deepening this relationship in the coming years as we deliver its first 737-10 airplanes."

The 737 MAX family offers airlines efficiency and route flexibility for short- and medium-haul air travel, making the 737 MAX family a valuable asset for airplane lessors. Lessors have now ordered nearly 1,300 737 MAX jets which represents one fifth of the total 737 MAX backlog.

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 470 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of September 30, 2025, leased to roughly 90 airlines in approximately 50 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. ACG was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit aviationcapitalgroup.com.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

