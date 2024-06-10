Aviation Cloud Market worth $12.9 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aviation Cloud Market"

120 – Tables

100 – Figures

150 – Pages

Aviation Cloud Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 6.1 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 12.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Service Model, Deployment Type, End User, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Vendor Lock-in issue Key Market Opportunities Incorporation of AI-based cloud analytics solutions for critical functions Key Market Drivers Aircraft manufacturers embracing cloud computing services



By service model, the PaaS segment is projected to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Platform as a Service (PaaS) is expected to exhibit the second-highest CAGR in the aviation cloud market, largely due to its unique ability to streamline application development and management for aviation companies. PaaS provides a comprehensive development and deployment environment in the cloud, allowing developers to create, manage, and run applications without the complexity of building and maintaining the infrastructure typically associated with app development. This is particularly advantageous in the fast-evolving aviation industry, where the need to rapidly deploy customized solutions that adapt to changing regulations and market demands is critical.

By deployment type, the public cloud segment is projected to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The public cloud is projected to have the second-highest CAGR in the aviation cloud market, largely attributed to its scalability, cost-efficiency, and ease of access. The public cloud offers airlines and aviation stakeholders a versatile platform without needing heavy upfront investments or ongoing maintenance associated with private cloud infrastructures. This model supports dynamic scaling to handle fluctuating data volumes and user traffic, which is particularly beneficial for handling peak periods in airline operations and ticketing systems. Public cloud providers ensure that their platforms are continually updated with the latest security measures and compliance standards, which is crucial for the data-sensitive aviation industry. The broad accessibility of advanced analytics tools and integration capabilities within the public cloud also facilitates improved operational decision-making and enhanced customer service strategies. Consequently, as the aviation industry increasingly focuses on cost-effective and flexible IT solutions in response to evolving market conditions, the adoption of public cloud services is expected to grow robustly.

By End Users, airports are projected to grow at the second-highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Airports are anticipated to have the second-highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the aviation cloud market, driven by their increasing reliance on cloud-based solutions to enhance operational efficiencies and passenger experiences. As complex hubs that manage vast amounts of data related to air traffic, passenger flow, and security, airports are turning to the cloud to facilitate real-time data sharing and analytics. This shift enables better decision-making and improved responsiveness to operational challenges. Cloud computing also supports the deployment of integrated systems for baggage handling, security checks, and building management, all while ensuring compliance with stringent aviation security standards.

Asia Pacific holds the highest growth rate in the region for the Aviation Cloud market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the aviation cloud industry, driven by a combination of rapid economic growth, increasing digitalization, and substantial investments in aviation infrastructure. This region features some of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, such as China and India, where burgeoning middle classes are fueling a significant increase in air travel. Additionally, governments across the Asia Pacific are aggressively promoting technological advancements, including cloud computing, to modernize and enhance efficiency within the aviation sector. This push is further supported by the growing acceptance of digital solutions for managing complex airport and airline operations to improve passenger experiences and operational efficiencies. The strategic embrace of emerging technologies such as IoT, AI, and big data analytics, integrated with cloud computing platforms, also plays a crucial role in this growth. As a result, the Asia Pacific region is quickly becoming a hotbed for innovation and development in aviation cloud solutions, leading to its expected high CAGR in the market.

Key Players

Major players operating in the aviation cloud companies Lufthansa Group (Germany), Collins Aerospace (US), Adobe (US), Salesforce, Inc. (US), Oracle (US). These key players offer connectivity applicable to various sectors and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

