Aviation cyber security market to grow by USD 38.08 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The network security segment will be significant during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aviation cyber security market size is set to grow by USD 38.08 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 9.4%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Type, Deployment, and Geography. The network security segment will be significant during the forecast period. It refers to any activity structured to protect the usability and integrity of the data and network. The aviation industry prioritizes to maintain safe, secure, and resilient operations. It plays a major role in safeguarding sensitive data from cyber-attacks and ensures that the network is usable and trustworthy. The need for technological advancements to prevent the aviation sector from cyber-attacks becomes critical because the aviation sector travels towards the autonomy of spaceflight and invests billions in developing aviation technologies. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the network security segment during the forecast period. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aviation Cyber Security Market 2023-2027

Aviation Cyber Security Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Network Security



Wireless Security



Cloud Security



Content And Application Security

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Aviation Cyber Security Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the aviation cyber security market include Airbus SE, Astronautics Corporation of America, BAE Systems Plc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., General Dynamics Corp., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, Thales Group, and Unisys Corp.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aviation cyber security market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offerings

Airbus SE - The company offers Airbus cyber security which protects the government, defense, critical infrastructure, and enterprise from increasingly complex cyber threats.

The company offers Airbus cyber security which protects the government, defense, critical infrastructure, and enterprise from increasingly complex cyber threats. BAE Systems Plc - The company offers aviation cyber security services such as multi-domine integration, digital and data service, and AML regulatory compliance.

The company offers aviation cyber security services such as multi-domine integration, digital and data service, and AML regulatory compliance. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. - The company offers aviation cyber security solutions such as defensive solutions, and full spectrum solutions.

Aviation Cyber Security Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers - The adoption of a hybrid model in the aviation industry

The adoption of a hybrid model in the aviation industry drives the growth of the aviation cybersecurity market.

Market vendors generally provide on-premises and cloud-based models of aerospace cyber security solutions.

Various industries, including small businesses, ensure on-premises data protection without the need for a skilled worker by adopting hybrid deployment models.

This helps in lowering their total cost of ownership.

Hence, such factors boost the growth of the aviation cybersecurity market during the forecast period.

Aviation Cyber Security Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist aviation cyber security market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aviation cyber security market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aviation cyber security market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aviation cyber security market vendors

Related Reports:

The aviation battery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 317.81 million. This aviation battery market report extensively covers market segmentation by battery type (nickel-based batteries, lithium-based batteries, and lead-based batteries), distribution channel (OEM and aftermarket), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for air transport is notably driving the market growth.

The aviation lubricants market is projected to grow by USD 887.13 million with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the aviation lubricants market segmentation by platform (commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing need for reliable machinery and effective maintenance is notably driving the aviation lubricants market growth.

Aviation Cyber Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 38.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.1 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbus SE, Astronautics Corporation of America, BAE Systems Plc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., General Dynamics Corp., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, Thales Group, and Unisys Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

