Aviation Gin & Ryan Reynolds Toast The World's Oldest 21-Year-Old On Leap Day
Fans Born on February 29, 1936 Can Email Reynolds for a Special Birthday Surprise
Feb 28, 2020, 17:49 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aviation Gin, the fastest growing American gin owned by Ryan Reynolds, released a video in celebration of Leap Day and the world's oldest 21-year-old.
The video stars Pittsburgh resident, Arlene Manko, who was born on Leap Day in 1936, meaning her birthday comes once every four years. It also means this Leap Day will be her official 21st birthday. To celebrate, Reynolds and Aviation wanted to make sure her first legal drink was Aviation Gin.
Aviation Gin is honoring anyone born on February 29, 1936, who has patiently waited all these years to finally ring in their 21st birthday. Those of legal leap year drinking age can email Reynolds at Ryan@aviationgin.com for a gift card to an online spirits retailer*.
The video, created by Maximum Effort in collaboration with creative agency 160over90, can be viewed directly here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PqW3NwZu8Kc&feature=youtu.be and stay up to date on the latest news by visiting www.aviationgin.com or following @aviationgin on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.
*verification required
ABOUT AVIATION GIN
Aviation Gin is the world's highest rated gin (97 points, Wine Enthusiast) and helped establish a new style of American gin - softer and smoother, with juniper in the background and citrus and floral notes in the front - resulting in more balanced cocktails. Created by a unique bartender / distiller partnership, Aviation is crafted in small batches in Portland, Oregon.
ABOUT MAXIMUM EFFORT
Maximum Effort creates movies, series and content for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally release them to the general public.
