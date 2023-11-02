Aviation Leaders Integrate Global Surveillance Data at the Dubai Airshow

News provided by

Metron Aviation

02 Nov, 2023, 01:00 ET

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metron Aviation, a global leader in Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) solutions will partner with FlightAware in a presentation on November 13, 2023, at the Dubai Airshow, UAE.

The presentation will cover the operational goals of ATFM, the importance of prediction accuracy as a function of data integration and the expanded capabilities global surveillance providers like FlightAware can provide in an ATFM environment.  Expanded surveillance datasets have allowed Metron Aviation's Harmony ATFM solution to significantly improve the prediction accuracy of long-haul international traffic for airspace crossings and airport arrival hours prior to the events occurring.  This increase to prediction accuracy based on a wider dataset will be demonstrated through a real-life customer use case, as well as exploring additional areas of integration between the two industry partners. 

Monday November 13, 2023, Brett Fujisaki, Vice President Sales & Business Development, Metron Aviation and Toby Tucker, Sales Director, EMEA, FlightAware will address the conferees on Aviation Leaders Integrate Global Surveillance Data - Current and Future.  They will summarize ATFM concepts, benefits, and provide examples of real-life and future operational applications around the world. 

About FlightAware 
FlightAware, a part of Collins Aerospace, is a leading provider of real-time and historical flight information and insights to the global aviation community. FlightAware serves all segments of the aviation marketplace through best-in-class applications and data services that provide comprehensive information about the current and predicted movement of aircraft. As a single source of accurate and actionable data for aviation players large and small, FlightAware is Central to Aviation®.

About Metron Aviation
Metron Aviation is a global leader in air traffic flow management solutions for air navigation service providers, airlines, airports, and the U.S. Federal government. Our technical software is implemented via onsite deployment or cloud solutions in support of our primary focus — to be the global brand that delivers excellent services in the aviation industry and inspires customers through an exceptional experience.

For details, visit www.metronaviation.com

SOURCE Metron Aviation

Also from this source

Aviation Leaders Integrate Global Surveillance Data at the Dubai Airshow

Aviation Leaders Integrate Global Surveillance Data at the Dubai Airshow

Metron Aviation, a global leader in Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) solutions will partner with FlightAware in a presentation on November 13,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.