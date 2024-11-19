Aviation Sustainability Leader 4AIR Expands Full-Service Monitoring & Compliance Program to Include 21 New Regulatory Schemes

4AIR now supports compliance monitoring and full-service reporting for 21 additional regulatory schemes worldwide

Puts regulatory compliance on autopilot for aviation operators, reducing administrative burdens and avoiding financial surprises from new or changed programs

4AIR is also tracking 36 new programs or changes to existing ones that could affect business aviation operators in the next few years through its PolicyWatch tool

Strengthens the company's commitment to simplifying voluntary and regulatory sustainability across the industry

CLEVELAND, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 4AIR, the global leader in business aviation sustainability, today announced the expansion of its comprehensive regulatory compliance program to support 21 new regulatory schemes worldwide. This enhancement ensures aviation operators are in full compliance amid new and constantly evolving regulatory schemes and provides them better oversight to the forecasted financial impact on a per aircraft level.

The expansion covers a wide variety of regulatory frameworks across different jurisdictions, addressing emissions tracking, reporting, taxes and duties, and offsetting requirements. Major new programs include the Contrail Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) requirement under the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS), Refuel EU reporting and fuel procurement compliance, and the Portugal Carbon Tax (PCT).

Additional programs include adjacent non-environmental reporting programs that are administered similarly, easing operator compliance with broader programs like the UK Air Passenger Duty (APD) and French Solidarity Tax.

"As sustainability regulations continue to evolve, our goal is to stay ahead of the curve, providing predictability and seamless solutions that remove the complexities of compliance for our clients," said 4AIR President, Kennedy Ricci. "Potential non-compliance costs with new programs are significant, even for business aviation. The expansion of our program is designed to ensure comprehensive coverage for our clients and support adjacent reporting requirements."

4AIR provides monthly reports for clients of current and projected compliance costs, allocates specific costs to the applicable flight, helps monitor and manage activity against new and existing reporting and compliance thresholds, and any other data analysis or emissions tracking requested. Additionally, if compliance or reporting to a program is required, 4AIR will manage the entire process including obtaining third party verification and communicating with regulators.

This service is designed to alleviate the administrative burdens on operators, allowing them to focus on operational efficiency and growth while remaining aligned with regulatory demands.

For more information about 4AIR's expanded compliance program and services, please visit https://www.4air.aero/regulatory-compliance. For updates on future potential programs or changes that can affect business aviation visit 4AIR's PolicyWatch tool: https://www.4air.aero/policywatch.

About 4AIR:

4AIR is an aviation industry pioneer offering sustainability solutions beyond just simple carbon neutrality. Its industry-first framework aims to tackle climate impacts of all varieties, providing a streamlined and verifiable pathway for aviation industry participants to effectively counteract and reduce aircraft emissions. The 4AIR framework comprises four levels, each equipped with specific, science-based objectives, independently verified results, and increasingly significant impacts on sustainability. This approach facilitates easy adoption for private aviation users seeking sustainability, providing access to carbon markets, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), support for new technologies, and other strategies. For further details, visit www.4air.aero.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2560973/4AIR_logo.jpg