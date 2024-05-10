Aviatrix® Distributed Cloud Firewall Wins the Cybersecurity Excellence Award

Cloud Networking Leader Recognized for Game-Changing Approach to Firewalling in the Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix®, the cloud networking expert, today announced that it has been named a winner in the Firewall category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The award recognizes Aviatrix's groundbreaking Distributed Cloud Firewall, which extends secure cloud networking, helping enterprise customers to improve security, simplify operations in the cloud, and reduce costs.

"Traditional 'next-gen' firewalls were introduced in the data center era and simply aren't built for the dynamic nature of cloud," said Chris McHenry, Vice President of Product Management at Aviatrix. "Network security must be distributed and embedded into the network to deliver a true, agile, least privilege, zero trust environment. When we introduced the Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall, it marked a new era for cloud network security, and customers are quickly adopting it."

Aviatrix's Distributed Cloud Firewall allows customers to reduce costs by 30%+ while achieving a 14X increase in aggregate security throughput compared to a centralized architecture, which enterprises – having no alternative – have adopted when lift-and-shifting firewalls into the cloud. Aviatrix customers are saving from tens-of-thousands to millions of dollars leveraging Aviatrix and the new Distributed Cloud Firewall.

"We congratulate Aviatrix on being recognized as an award winner in the Firewall category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Your achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity."

Aviatrix has received several recognitions in the past year for the Aviatrix Cloud Networking Platform and Distributed Cloud Firewall. Notably, it was named to the Fortune Cyber 60, a new listing of the most important venture-backed startups that offer enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions. It has also been recognized on CRN's lists of the 10 Hottest Networking Companies To Watch In 2024 and The 10 Coolest Cloud Computing Startup Companies of 2023, as a "Fast Mover" in GigaOm's first-ever Radar Report for Cloud Network Security, one of the fastest-growing companies in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, and a "Cloud Market Leader" in the 2024 Futuriom 50.

To learn more about the Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall, visit https://aviatrix.com/distributed-cloud-firewall.

