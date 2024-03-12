Aviatrix® Introduces Distributed Cloud Firewall for Kubernetes

New Solution Offers Seamless Connectivity, Enterprise-Grade Control Across Virtual Machines and Kubernetes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix®, the cloud networking expert, today introduced Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall for Kubernetes, a distributed cloud networking and network security solution for containerized enterprise applications and workloads. With this solution, Aviatrix bridges the gap between virtual machines (VMs) and Kubernetes (K8s), providing a network security solution that can address both types of workload without the need to manually update every time an application scales up or down.

"While Kubernetes provides a robust platform for managing containerized applications at scale and container-to-container east-west communication, many enterprises run into control and operational challenges when also working with existing applications that don't run on Kubernetes," said Rob Strechay, Managing Director and Principal Analyst at theCUBE Research. "Unlike other Kubernetes-specific network tooling solutions, Aviatrix enables operational efficiencies and simplifies security for both virtual machine or container-based applications that are currently deployed multicloud."

Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall for Kubernetes simplifies cloud networking and network security for connectivity between K8s clusters and between clusters and workloads, services, or data outside of clusters. It integrates seamlessly with Aviatrix's advanced cloud networking features including an elegant, mapped NAT capability that solves common overlapping IP challenges. The solution leverages the full capabilities of the Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall, adding intent-based policy creation for K8s developers to define security policies using native container workload identities.

With Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall for Kubernetes, enterprise cloud network and security teams can accelerate their support of K8s-based application development teams, without either team being forced to alter their skillsets. Leveraging the solution, enterprises can also take full advantage of the Aviatrix Cloud Networking Platform, extending its advanced multicloud networking, security, and visibility solution to K8s environments in order to simplify cloud network operations, improve security, and reduce costs.

To learn more about Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall for Kubernetes, visit this link. Aviatrix will also be demoing the solution at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in Paris, France from 19-22 March, 2024. Book a meeting or visit us at Booth M14.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix® is the cloud networking expert. We're on a mission to make cloud networking simple so companies stay agile. Trusted by more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises, our cloud networking platform creates the visibility, security, and control needed to adapt with ease and move ahead at speed. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's leading multicloud networking and security certification, Aviatrix empowers the cloud networking community to stay at the forefront of digital transformation. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

