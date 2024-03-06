Aviatrix® is a Proud Participant in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Private Preview

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix®, the cloud networking expert, today announced its participation in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Private Preview. Aviatrix was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

"In the context of security, AI's impact is likely to be profound, tilting the scales in favor of defenders and empowering organizations to defend at machine speed. At Microsoft, we are privileged to have a leading role in advancing AI innovation, and we are so grateful to our incredible ecosystem of partners, whose mission-driven work is critical to helping customers secure their organizations and confidently bring the many benefits of AI into their environments." said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security.

Aviatrix is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Copilot for Security product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Copilot for Security extensibility.

"For years, we've been working closely with Microsoft to improve security and outcomes for customers, and we're proud to now bring our deep cloud networking expertise and perspective to influence and shape product development for Copilot for Security," said David Hawk, Vice President of Alliances and Channels at Aviatrix. "We're excited about the advancements Microsoft Copilot for Security represents, which have incredible potential to further our shared goal of securing and protecting customers."

Copilot for Security is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix® is the cloud networking expert. We're on a mission to make cloud networking simple so companies stay agile. Trusted by more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises, our cloud networking platform creates the visibility, security, and control needed to adapt with ease and move ahead at speed. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's leading multicloud networking and security certification, Aviatrix empowers the cloud networking community to stay at the forefront of digital transformation. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Aviatrix