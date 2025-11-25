Avicenna.AI Joins Forces with Ferrum Health to Expand U.S. Access to Advanced Medical Imaging AI

Partnership expands U.S. access to Avicenna's advanced imaging AI solutions through Ferrum's AI Governance Suite.

LA CIOTAT, France, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical imaging AI company Avicenna.AI today announced a strategic partnership with Ferrum, an AI Governance Suite supporting more than 50 industry-leading algorithms. Under the agreement, Ferrum will now commercialize Avicenna.AI's full portfolio of imaging AI solutions across the United States.

Ferrum's suite gives clinicians access to advanced AI technologies designed to enhance diagnostic accuracy across oncology, women's and men's health, cardiovascular care, neurology, orthopedics, and more. By adding Avicenna's emergency and high-impact imaging solutions to its expanding library, Ferrum strengthens its position as one of the most comprehensive AI marketplaces in healthcare.

Avicenna.AI delivers a full suite of deep learning solutions designed to detect, identify, and quantify life-threatening conditions from CT imaging. Its CINA solutions support radiologists by accelerating the detection of critical findings, prioritizing urgent cases, enhancing workflow efficiency, and improving patient outcomes.

The portfolio includes AI solutions for:

Intracranial hemorrhage (CINA-ICH)

Large vessel occlusion (CINA-LVO)

Aortic dissection (CINA-AD)

Pulmonary embolism (CINA-PE and CINA-iPE)

Vertebral compression fractures (CINA-VCF)

Cervical spine fractures (CINA-CSpine)

ASPECT scoring for stroke severity (CINA-ASPECTS)

Ferrum's platform allows clinicians to validate AI performance on local datasets and integrate AI directly into existing workflows - without protected health information (PHI) ever leaving the health system's firewall.

"Radiologists and clinicians are asking for AI that truly moves the needle for patients," said Pelu Tran, CEO of Ferrum Health. "Partnering with Avicenna.AI lets us put some of the most trusted emergency imaging tools directly into the hands of the health systems we serve, expanding access to life-saving technology across the U.S."

"Our mission is to make high-performance, clinically proven AI accessible to as many clinicians as possible," said Cyril Di Grandi, co-founder and CEO of Avicenna.AI. "Ferrum's enterprise-ready platform is the ideal partner to accelerate U.S. adoption and ensure our solutions are deployed safely, efficiently, and at scale."

Avicenna.AI will be attending RSNA 2025 with a strong presence throughout the show, offering demonstrations and presentations alongside multiple partners. To book a meeting with the company, visit: https://meetings-eu1.hubspot.com/martijn-jonkers/rsna-2025-meet-with-avicennaai

About Ferrum

Ferrum Health connects AI insights across service lines, turning fragmented deployments into enterprise clinical intelligence. Our vendor-neutral suite validates and monitors clinical AI models within a health system's owned, secure environment. Organizations use Ferrum to deploy models faster, validate performance objectively, and maintain complete visibility across their AI portfolio. Backed by $31 million in funding, including a Series A led by Foundry, serving over 500 care sites globally.

About Avicenna.AI

Founded in 2018, Avicenna.AI specializes in healthcare AI solutions that use deep learning to identify, detect, and quantify severe pathologies from CT medical images. Co-founded by entrepreneur Cyril Di Grandi and Dr. Peter Chang, an internationally recognized radiologist and AI expert, Avicenna.AI aims to accelerate therapeutic decision-making and improve patient outcomes. For more information, follow us on social media or visit www.avicenna.ai

