Avicenna.AI Launches AVI: A Seamless Platform For Medical Imaging AI

New platform is designed to enable fast, scalable access to a wide range of AI imaging solutions.

LA CIOTAT, France, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical imaging AI company Avicenna.AI today announced the official launch of AVI, a new platform that delivers AI results seamlessly into healthcare ecosystems. AVI provides healthcare organizations with fast, flexible access to imaging AI solutions, ensuring results are integrated into existing workflows.

Fully automatic and invisible to end users, AVI integrates directly with PACS and RIS without requiring additional viewers, worklists, or changes to clinical workflows. Clinicians stay within the tools they already use, IT teams benefit from simplified deployment, and finance leaders gain lower total cost of ownership through reduced maintenance and support requirements.

"Fast, automatic, and invisible, AVI is the platform that makes AI work the way it should – no extra training required, no changes to workflow, no new viewers and no additional clicks," said Cyril Di Grandi, co-founder and CEO of Avicenna.AI. "We designed AVI to remove barriers to AI adoption, so radiologists, clinicians and healthcare institutions can benefit from AI insights without disruption."

AVI's centralized configuration and orchestration simplify IT operations, while a one-time integration unlocks access to all applications on the platform. AVI is designed to host any imaging AI application, and will initially provide access to Avicenna's entire CINA portfolio, including solutions for:

Intracranial hemorrhage (CINA-ICH)

Large vessel occlusion (CINA-LVO)

Aortic dissection (CINA-AD)

Pulmonary embolism (CINA-PE and CINA-iPE)

Vertical compression fractures (CINA-VCF and CINA-VCF Quantix)

Cervical spine fractures (CINA-CSpine)

And ASPECT Score for quantification of stroke severity (CINA-ASPECTS).

Combining speed and scalability with maximum performance and quality, AVI has been specifically developed for hospitals, healthcare networks and teleradiology groups seeking to benefit from the power of imaging AI applications. Designed to enable plug-and-play AI implementation with a minimal footprint, the platform is cost-effective, scales from single sites to large networks, and integrates seamlessly into existing healthcare systems via global standards such as DICOM, HL7 and FHIR.

Built with security at its core, AVI supports GDPR- and HIPAA-compliant workflows. Data is de-identified before processing and re-identified upon return. Encryption, access controls and auditable operations guarantee patient privacy.

About Avicenna.AI

Founded in 2018, Avicenna.AI specializes in providing healthcare AI solutions that utilize deep learning to identify, detect, and quantify severe pathologies from CT medical images. Co-founded by Cyril Di Grandi, a successful entrepreneur who previously co-founded Olea Medical, and Dr. Peter Chang, an internationally recognized radiologist, and an expert in AI and deep learning, Avicenna.AI aims to accelerate therapeutic decision-making processes and enhance patient outcomes through its AI-based radiology solutions. For additional details, connect with us on social media and explore our website at www.avicenna.ai .

