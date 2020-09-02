Avicii Birthday Tribute for Mental Health Awareness to Take Over SiriusXM's BPM Channel During Suicide Prevention Week

BPM Presents: Avicii Birthday Tribute for Mental Health Awareness will feature specialty programming including one never-before-heard Avicii (aka Tim Bergling) set. Until now, his June 2016 set in Osaka, Japan was only heard by those in attendance. For the first time, the set will broadcast exclusively to SiriusXM's listeners, as well as interviews from the 2019 Avicii Tribute Concert in Stockholm, Sweden. Klas Bergling, Tim's father, will sit down for an exclusive interview to discuss Tim's life and music and the mission of the Foundation, which is to prevent suicide and remove the stigma attached to mental illness.

"Anki and I want to thank Geronimo and SiriusXM for their continued support of Tim's music and for taking this time to put a spotlight on the global issue of mental health," said Klas Bergling. "We want to encourage Tim's fans and all young people to know that they are not alone. It's important to talk to someone, a friend or family member or workmate. There is help for any emotional struggle they or their friends may have."

"SiriusXM championed Avicii from his start and we hope his fans will join us in celebrating him and his music as we take this special week to premiere a never-before-heard set, play music spanning his career, and hear about the importance of mental health wellness from those who knew him best," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "We are honored to work with The Tim Bergling Foundation to spotlight the issue of mental health, while also celebrating Avicii's legacy through his music."

"The loss of Tim was personal for me," said Geronimo, SiriusXM's Vice President of Dance and EDM Programming. "Tim was my friend and like many fans around the world, I was excited to watch his career grow exponentially. I'm honored to work with his father, Klas and his family, to bring awareness to mental health and how asking for help is equally as important. The world has changed so quickly due to the pandemic, so this topic is more crucial now than ever."

The take-over will also feature music from Avicii all weeklong and commentary from artists including Aloe Blacc, Armin van Buuren, Bonn, David Guetta, Joe Janiak, Laidback Luke, Martin Garrix, Nicky Romero, Nile Rodgers, Rita Ora, Sandro Cavazza, Zak Abel and more discussing Avicii, as well as sharing personal stories about Tim, his music and their experience with mental illness. Additionally, the channel take-over will include a special broadcast of Avicii's SiriusXM Town Hall from 2013.

SiriusXM's first-ever Avicii Birthday Tribute for Mental Health Awareness Week will benefit Vibrant Health's National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. John Draper, PHD, Executive Director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, will share advice and resources on SiriusXM's Doctor Radio for listeners experiencing emotional distress or struggling with thoughts of suicide.

Listeners can experience BPM Presents: Avicii Birthday Tribute for Mental Health Awareness Week starting on Tuesday, September 8 at 12:00 pm ET through Sunday, September 13 at 9:00pm ET on SiriusXM radios (channel 51) and on the SiriusXM app. Additionally, Pandora will launch the Avicii Forever Mode on their EDM Hits station showcasing collaborations, mixes and original tracks from Avicii. Pandora Modes functionality offers a set of selectable "modes" that give listeners more control over songs that are played on their Pandora stations.

The Tim Bergling Foundation was created by Anki Lidén and Klas Bergling and their family after the death of their son Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii – one of the most acclaimed and beloved producers/performers/songwriters in modern music. The Foundation supports science-based organizations engaged in preventative actions against mental illness and suicide, especially among young people. Additionally, the foundation will support aid work in areas where Tim had a passion, such as climate change, global hunger and prevention of wildlife and endangered species.

For 50 years, Vibrant Emotional Health, has been at the forefront of promoting emotional well-being for all people. As leaders, advocates, educators, and innovators in mental health, we have been raising awareness and offering support to everyone who is struggling. We work every single day to help save lives and assist people to get care anytime, anywhere and in any way that works for them. We are unwavering in our belief that everyone can achieve emotional wellness with the right care and support. As part of our work, we administer the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, funded by SAMHSA, which provides 24/7, free, and confidential support for people in emotional distress across the United States. For more information, please visit www.vibrant.org.

If you or someone you know is going through a crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

