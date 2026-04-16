Avid and Google Cloud Announce Partnership to Bring Agentic AI to Media Production

Strategic collaboration integrates Gemini models and Vertex AI into Avid Media Composer and Avid Content Core to automate time-intensive film and TV post-production tasks

BURLINGTON, Mass. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avid and Google Cloud today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to integrate generative and agentic AI into the media and entertainment industry's leading creative tools from Avid. By embedding Google's Gemini models and Vertex AI directly into Avid's solutions, the collaboration aims to transform video editing from a mostly manual process into an intelligent, AI-assisted experience, significantly reducing the time required for media discovery and production.

As global demand for content increases, production teams face growing pressure to manage massive volumes of high-resolution media, while overcoming the limitations of legacy on-premises hardware. To address these challenges, Avid is integrating Google Cloud's AI and data analytics capabilities into two key areas of its technology stack: Media Composer, the industry-standard nonlinear editing system for professional film and TV; and Avid Content Core, a new cloud-native SaaS platform that serves as a unified, intelligent data layer for global media assets.

By leveraging Gemini and Vertex AI, these platforms can now analyze and understand media context automatically, allowing production teams to query content using natural language. It also enables agentic AI workflows—digital assistants capable of autonomously managing complex tasks, such as matching visual styles, identifying emotional cues in raw footage, and streamlining metadata logging.

"Customers are asking for intelligent tools that plug into existing workflows and scale with their creativity," said Wellford Dillard, chief executive officer, Avid. "This partnership with Google Cloud strengthens our ability to deliver secure, AI-driven innovation–while keeping Avid interoperable and adaptable across the broader production landscape. Through our collaboration with Google Cloud, Avid is redefining what's possible in modern media production by expanding intelligent capabilities across our products."

"By embedding agentic AI directly into the tools video editors live in, we're moving beyond simple automation," said Anil Jain, global managing director, Strategic Industries, Google Cloud. "With Avid Media Composer and Google Cloud, an editor can now collaborate with an intelligent agent to create assets on the fly and handle the heavy lifting of matching styles and filling timelines, enabling them to focus on storytelling instead of infrastructure."

Key highlights of the announcement:

Avid Content Core general availability: Now commercially available, this cloud-native platform acts as a unified data layer for global media. By leveraging Google Cloud's BigQuery, Vision Warehouse, and Vertex AI Search, it transforms passive storage into an active library, allowing global creative teams to access and manage video files from anywhere.

Now commercially available, this cloud-native platform acts as a unified data layer for global media. By leveraging Google Cloud's BigQuery, Vision Warehouse, and Vertex AI Search, it transforms passive storage into an active library, allowing global creative teams to access and manage video files from anywhere. Gemini integration in Media Composer: Avid's industry-standard editing system now features a multimodal extension powered by Gemini. This integration allows editors to streamline post-production—from intelligent metadata enhancement and automated logging to generating B-Roll—reducing the manual burden on creative teams.

Avid's industry-standard editing system now features a multimodal extension powered by Gemini. This integration allows editors to streamline post-production—from intelligent metadata enhancement and automated logging to generating B-Roll—reducing the manual burden on creative teams. Agentic search and discovery: With Vertex AI and multimodal Gemini models on both platforms, the systems can understand the context of every file. Searching becomes a natural conversation where users describe what they need—based on visual actions, dialogue, or emotional cues—turning weeks of manual archive discovery into seconds of automated insight.

These AI capabilities serve as a foundation for future agentic integrations across Avid's portfolio, designed to streamline post-production and allow creative teams to focus on high-value storytelling.

Avid and Google Cloud will demonstrate these new workflows at the NAB Show in Las Vegas (April 19-22, 2026). Visit the Google Cloud Booth (West Hall, #W2731) and the Avid Booth (North Hall #N2226) to see advanced media search and metadata management in action.

About Avid Technology, Inc.

Avid is the power behind the content that touches virtually every person on the planet. Every word, every note, every frame – every day.

Powering greater creators and trusted newsmakers, Avid enables everyone with a story to tell – from Emmy®, Grammy®, and Oscar® winners to rising talent. Avid pushes boundaries with end-to-end solutions that transform how content is created, managed, and monetized, from the highest level of creative production to the most rigorous reporting environments

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

SOURCE Google Cloud